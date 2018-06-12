By taking natural hair growth pills you can effectively reverse hair loss by inhibiting the production of dihydrotestosterone. If you are already experiencing hair loss on your scalp, it is imperative to find a high-quality hair loss shampoo that can effectively rinse out the hair follicles on your head. By scrubbing away the DHT present in the hair follicle, along with taking hair growth pills to reduce its production you can reverse the symptoms and begin hair rejuvenation.
Having receding hairlines or being bald is a depressing thought for many people that is why there has been an increased demand for hair growth pills. A balding hair spot is usually equated to old age, and it can be dismal and embarrassing because not all people who are experiencing thinning hair are old. But with the way things are going today, young and old folks are already experiencing this condition. The sad part is that a large part of this problem is owed to genes and hormones. If not through genetics, the culprits are production of DHT, too much worries and stress, nutritional deficiencies, and tight hairstyles.
Natural Methods of Growing Hair
While diet and exercise may not be of much help when the real cause of hair loss is genes, they may however prevent hair loss brought about by nutrient deficiency. Foods rich in oil and fats should be avoided.
Those containing vitamins and minerals such as iron, zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B complex should be digested as these promote hair growth. Having a regular exercise also helps in the proper blood circulation and the distribution of nutrients into the hair.
How Hair Growth Pills Work
Aside from the natural method of treating hair loss, hair growth pills have been introduced in the market. Most hair growth pills of today aim to block DHT. DHT is known to be the leading cause of baldness in men. Pills that contain saw palmetto are the most effective pills that stunt the production of DHT in the body. It helps keep the DHT from clinging into the hair follicles. It also inhibits the production of enzyme 5 alpha reductase, the substance which converts testosterone into DHT. It is also an effective anti-androgen, a potent herbal DHT inhibitor.
There is a breakthrough product in the market that has been used by millions to promote hair growth. Because it is taken orally, it is easily absorbed by the hair follicles and signals a faster hair growth. It is vitamin and mineral enriched, hence, provides hair loss treatment the natural way and answers the demand for hair growth pills today.
Do hair growth pills make your hair grow. This is the question many people are asking and the answer is yes, but not by themselves.
Many people who take them expect magical results. Some people expect to take them and wake up in the morning with more hair. You may think this is a joke but it is really true.
They do work, but you cannot expect instant results and if your lifestyle or eating habits are poor results will take even longer to appear. You might even give up and stop taking them, just before you start making gains. This is what a lot of people do. Give up and go bald.
Faster Hair growth pills & products
These medications help you grow new roots in the scalp. But they must be used after consulting your physician. The medications may have some or the other side effects if they are not taken as per the prescription. Also you must check the ingredients of these products carefully. It is always advisable to choose the natural products and natural measures of preventing baldness.
Best Home Remedies
Home remedies are better and safer than the faster hair growth pills & products as they are inexpensive and lack side effects. Here are some natural remedies to help you:
* Proper Diet: You must take a healthy balanced diet. You need to include plenty of fresh fruits and green vegetables in your diet. Minerals and vitamins are very essential.
* Exercises: Exercising helps improve your blood circulation that in turn makes the hair follicles healthy. So, exercises also help in this regard.
* Massage Therapy: You must massage your scalp every time you wash your head. You may use the coconut oil or castor oil as they help in preventing baldness. You may apply the coconut oil mixed with lime juice.
* Proper Hair Care: You must use natural and good quality shampoos & conditioners. You must be sure that you do not try the styles that lead to pulling & twisting of the hair.
* Other Home Remedies: You may use henna and Indian gooseberry. This helps you get rid of this problem. You must comb your hair properly as it may also lead to hair loss.
So, why to take the faster hair growth pills & products when effective home remedies are there to help you with. You may also try the natural hair loss products. Smart is a company that offers huge range of organic products.
If you are one of the many women who are suffering from female pattern baldness, or much better known as alopecia, then you must admit you have done all you can to find the best in hair regrowth solutions. You also must admit that you must have spent a whole lot of money, just trying to find the best solution to your hair loss problem.
The truth is there are so many products available in the market today that promise to solve women's hair loss problem, but have shamelessly failed to follow through on their promise. In truth, most of them only temporarily work, or do not work at all, which makes them a waste of your hard earned money and your precious time. This is the sad truth, and makes you wonder if hair regrowth solutions really work.
With a reduction in stress and a change in your diet your hair loss can be reversed. When the cause of the stress is removed or reduced your hair loss should cease and when your diet improves this will give you enough protein in your diet to look after your hair and encourage it to grow again. Along with hair growth pills you can fight back.
Heredity hair loss is a different story however
Heredity hair loss is not just a condition, its a genetic key that has been switched on by your parents, and is inherited.
Let me tell you straight.
The only way to tackle this is to stop it as soon as the first signs become apparent.
Would you wait until you have a shiny head to tackle it, or when you notice the first small patch.
You have to take immediate action
It is like having a bomb ticking away and the only way to disarm it is with the right tool.
One of the tools you start with are hair growth pills.
Hormones are a different thing entirely and the effects vary on an individual basis. DHT is known to circulate in your blood and cause other conditions, one of which is to shrink your hair follicles.
When hair follicles shrink too much they are unable to produce new hair. As old hair dies, it is not replaced.Resulting in the first signs of baldness. First a small patch.Then before you know it the patch is growing in size. Hair growth Pills act against DHT as well.
