ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
leonr4
articles : 699
699
visites since opening : 1012669
1012669
leonr4
> blog
Tout le monde sera présent aux TGA
Microsoft, Nintendo & Sony
, les trois constructeurs seront présents à cette édition 2018.
TGA
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/05/2018 at 09:34 PM by leonr4
leonr4
comments (24)
24
)
gat
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 09:42 PM
J'espère qu'Ubi annoncera un nouveau Haze.
kaiden
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 09:48 PM
j'espere qu'on aura bientot des nouvelles du jeu 8days
leonr4
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 09:49 PM
8days
T'es allé la chercher loin celle-là
iglooo
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 09:50 PM
Kamiya aussi. Ce serait cool des infos sur Babylon's Fall.
fan2jeux
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 09:53 PM
Parfait, Microsoft va faire ses courses
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 09:56 PM
Sony vient juste pour surveiller Microsoft... héhéhé
#on_ne_peut_pas_tout_acheter#
lockelamorra35
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:05 PM
C'est cette nuit ou celle d'après l'évènement VGA?
uit
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:07 PM
lockelamorra35
demain
leonr4
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:07 PM
lockelamorra35
C'est dans la nuit de jeudi/vendredi à 02h30 du mat.
furtifdor
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:07 PM
gat
nop!
Par contre je suis curieux de voir leur nouveau jeu Avatar!
J’espère qu’il sera ambitieux et proposera de la VR!
Ça irait tellement bien avec l’univers…
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:07 PM
Ashen et below pour microsoft, après sony je sais pas.
negan
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:15 PM
iglooo
iglooo publié le 05/12/2018 à 22:50
Kamiya aussi. Ce serait cool des infos sur Babylon's Fall.
T'aura du babibel et Basta
iglooo
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:19 PM
negan
c'est mieux que rien du Babybel, surtout aux Etats-Unis
shigeryu
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:20 PM
J'ai vu qu'il se murmure un nouveau Alien en jv... au psvr/vive je dis pas non
et sinon crash team risque d'envoyé du patté ! j'espère ne pas être déçu de mp4 (si montré).
negan
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:20 PM
iglooo
Allergique au lait donc je sais pas .
gat
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:23 PM
negan
C'est bien un fromage de calaisien ça.
iglooo
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:24 PM
negan
merde, je compatis, t'as un gros pan de la cuisine française détruit avec cette allergie. C'est moche...
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:25 PM
Ils se sont inspirés de Smash Bros Ultimate: "EVERYONE IS HERE".
Et pendant ce temps, Sakurai rend visite à son ami Hideo Kojima...
https://twitter.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN/status/1070266039512981505
negan
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:26 PM
iglooo
On si habitue vite
gat
C'est surtout trop cher pour les calaisiens
gat
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:29 PM
negan
Change de pseudo ou remets Negan en avatar toi.
sora78
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:31 PM
Génial j'espère qu'ils vont se battre sur scène
Je vois bien Spencer gagner, il a l'air le plus baraquer
-----------
Plus sérieusement c'est cool qu'ils soient tous là, j’espère qu'ils feront + que prendre leurs Awards et partir
sora78
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:32 PM
Fantasvision II et bubsy 4D
iglooo
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:37 PM
sora78
Reggie (
his body is ready
) > Philou > Shawnie
lockelamorra35
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 10:50 PM
leonr4
uit
Merci
