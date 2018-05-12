ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
Video Game Awards
Tout le monde sera présent aux TGA


Microsoft, Nintendo & Sony, les trois constructeurs seront présents à cette édition 2018.




TGA
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/05/2018 at 09:34 PM by leonr4
    comments (24)
    gat posted the 12/05/2018 at 09:42 PM
    J'espère qu'Ubi annoncera un nouveau Haze.
    kaiden posted the 12/05/2018 at 09:48 PM
    j'espere qu'on aura bientot des nouvelles du jeu 8days
    leonr4 posted the 12/05/2018 at 09:49 PM
    8days

    T'es allé la chercher loin celle-là
    iglooo posted the 12/05/2018 at 09:50 PM
    Kamiya aussi. Ce serait cool des infos sur Babylon's Fall.
    fan2jeux posted the 12/05/2018 at 09:53 PM
    Parfait, Microsoft va faire ses courses
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/05/2018 at 09:56 PM
    Sony vient juste pour surveiller Microsoft... héhéhé

    #on_ne_peut_pas_tout_acheter#
    lockelamorra35 posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:05 PM
    C'est cette nuit ou celle d'après l'évènement VGA?
    uit posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:07 PM
    lockelamorra35 demain
    leonr4 posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:07 PM
    lockelamorra35 C'est dans la nuit de jeudi/vendredi à 02h30 du mat.
    furtifdor posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:07 PM
    gat nop!
    Par contre je suis curieux de voir leur nouveau jeu Avatar!
    J’espère qu’il sera ambitieux et proposera de la VR!
    Ça irait tellement bien avec l’univers…
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:07 PM
    Ashen et below pour microsoft, après sony je sais pas.
    negan posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:15 PM
    iglooo
    iglooo publié le 05/12/2018 à 22:50
    Kamiya aussi. Ce serait cool des infos sur Babylon's Fall.

    T'aura du babibel et Basta
    iglooo posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:19 PM
    negan c'est mieux que rien du Babybel, surtout aux Etats-Unis
    shigeryu posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:20 PM
    J'ai vu qu'il se murmure un nouveau Alien en jv... au psvr/vive je dis pas non et sinon crash team risque d'envoyé du patté ! j'espère ne pas être déçu de mp4 (si montré).
    negan posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:20 PM
    iglooo Allergique au lait donc je sais pas .
    gat posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:23 PM
    negan C'est bien un fromage de calaisien ça.
    iglooo posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:24 PM
    negan merde, je compatis, t'as un gros pan de la cuisine française détruit avec cette allergie. C'est moche...
    xenofamicom posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:25 PM
    Ils se sont inspirés de Smash Bros Ultimate: "EVERYONE IS HERE".

    Et pendant ce temps, Sakurai rend visite à son ami Hideo Kojima...

    https://twitter.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN/status/1070266039512981505
    negan posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:26 PM
    iglooo On si habitue vite


    gat C'est surtout trop cher pour les calaisiens
    gat posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:29 PM
    negan Change de pseudo ou remets Negan en avatar toi.
    sora78 posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:31 PM
    Génial j'espère qu'ils vont se battre sur scène

    Je vois bien Spencer gagner, il a l'air le plus baraquer

    -----------

    Plus sérieusement c'est cool qu'ils soient tous là, j’espère qu'ils feront + que prendre leurs Awards et partir
    sora78 posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:32 PM
    Fantasvision II et bubsy 4D
    iglooo posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:37 PM
    sora78 Reggie (his body is ready ) > Philou > Shawnie
    lockelamorra35 posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:50 PM
    leonr4 uit Merci
