« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
41
Likes
Likers
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
100
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2403
visites since opening : 2865625
nicolasgourry > blog
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate s'affiche à Châtelet (Paris)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/05/2018 at 08:54 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    koriyu posted the 12/05/2018 at 08:57 PM
    J'ai pris une vidéo a Paris nord tout a l'heure. C'était SSBU sur tous les écrans avec le J-2 ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre