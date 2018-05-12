Mike760
all
The Game Awards : Phil Spencer sera présent
[g]Phil Spencer le dirigeant de Microsoft Studios et responsable produit de la branche Xbox sera au rendez-vous des Game Awards et j'espère qu'il viendra avec Halo Infinite .[g]

    posted the 12/05/2018 at 04:15 PM by chester
    comments (12)
    iglooo posted the 12/05/2018 at 04:18 PM
    Pas plutôt avec Ori, Below ou GoW5? HI c'est pas un truc Xbox One X/Scarlett?
    octobar posted the 12/05/2018 at 04:19 PM
    T-Shirt time !
    furtifdor posted the 12/05/2018 at 04:22 PM
    Il va se pointer avec un tshirt portant le nom du prochain studio quils vont racheter!
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/05/2018 at 04:24 PM
    Forcément tout les big boss seront là il y a du champ et du caviar.... La vraie question c'est est-ce que Solveig (petit twerk de Reggie et Gabe) et Fares seront de la partie ??.

    Half life 3 annoncé !
    iglooo posted the 12/05/2018 at 04:25 PM
    hijikatamayora13
    birmou posted the 12/05/2018 at 04:26 PM
    furtifdor Il va venir avec un T-shirt "SONY" , Gamekyo va planter pendant 6 mois
    misterpixel posted the 12/05/2018 at 04:33 PM
    Ou pour venir chercher l'awards de FH4
    sora78 posted the 12/05/2018 at 04:38 PM
    Nintendo et Microsoft sont donc confirmé présent.
    diablo posted the 12/05/2018 at 04:53 PM
    Déjà Crackdown 3 c'est certains https://twitter.com/joestaten/status/1068241627473358848
    kamina posted the 12/05/2018 at 05:03 PM
    Rachat du TGA par Microsoft confirmé.
    plasmide posted the 12/05/2018 at 05:04 PM
    birmou
    thedoctor posted the 12/05/2018 at 05:07 PM
    Y aura pas de Halo
