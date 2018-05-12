accueil
Who likes this ?
Who likes this ?
The Game Awards : Phil Spencer sera présent
[g]Phil Spencer le dirigeant de Microsoft Studios et responsable produit de la branche Xbox sera au rendez-vous des Game Awards et j'espère qu'il viendra avec Halo Infinite .[g]
posted the 12/05/2018 at 04:15 PM by
chester
comments (
12
)
iglooo
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 04:18 PM
Pas plutôt avec Ori, Below ou GoW5? HI c'est pas un truc Xbox One X/Scarlett?
octobar
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 04:19 PM
T-Shirt time !
furtifdor
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 04:22 PM
Il va se pointer avec un tshirt portant le nom du prochain studio quils vont racheter!
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 04:24 PM
Forcément tout les big boss seront là il y a du champ et du caviar.... La vraie question c'est est-ce que Solveig (petit twerk de Reggie et Gabe) et Fares seront de la partie ??.
Half life 3 annoncé !
iglooo
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 04:25 PM
hijikatamayora13
birmou
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 04:26 PM
furtifdor
Il va venir avec un T-shirt "SONY" , Gamekyo va planter pendant 6 mois
misterpixel
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 04:33 PM
Ou pour venir chercher l'awards de FH4
sora78
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 04:38 PM
Nintendo et Microsoft sont donc confirmé présent.
diablo
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 04:53 PM
Déjà Crackdown 3 c'est certains
https://twitter.com/joestaten/status/1068241627473358848
kamina
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 05:03 PM
Rachat du TGA par Microsoft confirmé.
plasmide
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 05:04 PM
birmou
thedoctor
posted
the 12/05/2018 at 05:07 PM
Y aura pas de Halo
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
Half life 3 annoncé !