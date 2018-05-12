« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Koei Tecmo
25
name : Koei Tecmo
official website : http://www.tecmo.co.jp
nicolasgourry
100
nicolasgourry
articles : 2402
visites since opening : 2864828
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4/Switch] Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 : Scarlet / Trailer


PS : SexyKyo le jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=6&v=_ZK85cucXyA
    posted the 12/05/2018 at 09:47 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    miakis posted the 12/05/2018 at 09:55 AM
    Ah merde, ils m'ont tué a 50 sec+
    edgar posted the 12/05/2018 at 09:59 AM
    Cette violence bordel !
    giru posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:02 AM
    Japooooooooon Le moment avec les joy cons est vraiment limite limite... avec l'écran de la Switch qui fini par "éclabousser" le joueur

    N'empêche techniquement, j'ai pas l'impression que ça a beaucoup évolué depuis le début cette série. J'avais le 1er sur Xbox 360, ça m'a pas l'air très différent 10 ans plus tard
    aym posted the 12/05/2018 at 10:02 AM
    Wtf
