Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Une date pour ToeJam & Earl Back in the Groove
Divers


- ToeJam & Earl Back in the Groove
- Aventure
- 1 à 4 joueurs
- PC Windows, PS4, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch
- 1er mars 2019
- 19,99$
- Français disponible



sega-mag.com - http://www.sega-mag.com/ToeJam+e+Earl+Back+in+the+Groove+tient+sa+date+de+sortie-news-11301.htm
    posted the 12/05/2018 at 05:38 AM by gunstarred
    monz666 posted the 12/05/2018 at 05:45 AM
    Day one !! Un des meilleurs jeux de la megadrive !
    kurosama posted the 12/05/2018 at 06:13 AM
    Miam!
