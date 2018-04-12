''Sea of Thieves
On launch day, I log in and find myself in a tavern where I speak to a barmaid and drink some grog before stepping out into the sunlight. It is beautiful. There stands an attractive sloop facing towards a bright, blue ocean wide open with possibilities. As I approach the boat, a creepy old dude sells me a treasure map – X marks the spot! Boarding the ship, I quickly learn to raise the anchor, set the sails and captain the vessel.
I feel excitement as I steer the boat into a small, shallow bay where I set anchor. After checking the treasure map and with shovel in hand, I swim to shore and plunge into the trees to find the secret stash. I dig the treasure out of the ground with excitement. Carrying the heavy trunk back towards my ship, I see the mast through the trees. I thought I had raised the sails, yet there is a full, white cloth hanging from the mast. I hear voices from the ship, taunting me. Pirates! They are on board MY ship! And they have spotted me, intent to kill me and steal MY treasure!
A gunshot rings out, narrowly missing me. My heart starts racing! I drop the treasure chest and pull out my telescope. I can’t see anything, but I hear the pirates talking. They are discussing how best to kill me and steal my loot. Suddenly, I hear an explosion ring out. I quickly step out from behind the rock for a peek at the ship. There are two pirates on the deck. There is a cannon that’s been moved to face in my direction. Then I see something else moving – very quickly. It is moving right towards me. It is small. It is round. It is black. And then it hits me. In. The. Face.
I die.
As my body fades away, the last thing I see is my treasure chest. “#*$! that guy – let’s take his booty!” says the pirate who murdered me. The next thing I know, I’m a ghost standing on board a terrible ghost ship. I look at the ghost captain and contemplate what had happened: my ship had been boarded and my own cannons were turned against me by a violent pirate crew who stole the very first treasure I had ever found.
I couldn’t help but wear my game designer hat. This game dropped me into this world with no instruction, and no storytelling. I’ve seen it criticised for this decision, but in my view it was a conscious choice to present us with a game design confident enough to not burden me with tutorials and prologues, instead letting me figure it out for myself. It was confident enough to take the risk of a player having *this* experience – where my first encounter where I should’ve felt triumph and elation was instead ripped apart by the kind of antisocial behaviour that would be considered griefing in any other multiplayer game. I contemplated what it meant to be on the side of the experience I had, and then I thought about what the experience must have been like for those other two pirates. I began to grin. THIS IS THE MOST PIRATE GAME EVER!
I went on to play Sea of Thieves night after night until, very recently, I managed to earn enough success that I have become a Pirate Legend! I love it as much for its daring to cast aside the “rules” of game design as I do for how perfectly its story is paired with its design and style. There are a lot of incredible games that I was glad to play and experience in 2018, but none were so daring and took so many risks and brought me such a new and unique set of feelings and experiences as Sea of Thieves, and for that I must declare that it is my 2018 Game of the Year. ''
Pour résumé au plus simple il a apprécié le fait qu'on soit entièrement lâché dans ce monde magnifique et qu'il n'y aie pas du tutoriel, que le jeu ne prend pas le joueur par la main et qu'il peut devenir viscérale par moment et aussi calme beau à contempler, Il a compris que le type de comportement " antisociale " comme tuer et voler fait partis du coeur même d'un jeu de pirate et c'est ce qui le rend excitant. Quand il s'est fait tuer et piller il a trouvé ça frustrant mais il à réfléchis a ce qu'on pu ressentir les joueurs qui lui ont volé son trésor et ça l'a amusé.
Puis il a continuer à jouer a Sea of Thieves et est devenu une Légende Pirate ( ce qui représente le niveau 50 des 3 factions ) et ~ 200 heures de jeux. Il aime les risques que prend le jeu en cassant les règles établis dans les standards. Il a trouvé que beaucoup de jeux Incroyables étaient sorti cette année, mais que aucuns n'était aussi audacieux et risqué que Sea of Thieves qui lui a permis de vivre des moments uniques et inoubliable. C'est donc devenu le jeu de l'année 2018 pour lui.
Voilà c'est intéressant de voir l'avis de plusieurs développeurs et leur vision et moi je suis totalement d'accords avec lui c'est pourquoi je partage son avis mais vous pouvez en cliquant sur ce lien voir d'autres avis de GOTY et certains vont vous étonner plus que d'autres > http://www.vg247.com/2018/12/03/best-games-2018-developers-artists-actors-writers-directors/
diablo Que veux tu tout le budget est dans Odyseey. En tout cas sans abordage mieux vaut qu'ils évitent de le sortir tout court.
Fatalement ça a dû lui parler et il a dû jouer beaucoup plus à ce jeu tout en s'en inspirant plutôt que d'autres. Pour moi ça joue forcément.
Bon texte sinon.