name :
Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
cb
> blog
Resident Evil 2 Remake : previews et vidéos de gameplay
(Gare aux spoilers) Un membre de Neogaf a eu la bonne idée de
rassembler quelques previews du jeu
:
- IGN -
- Gamespot -
- 4K gameplay by Resero -
- Famitsu -
Articles :
https://www.gameinformer.com/preview/2018/12/03/revitalizing-a-classic
https://www.famitsu.com/news/201812/05168573.html
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/resident-evil-2-remakes-smart-changes-make-it-terr/1100-6463624/?ftag=GSS-05-10aaa0b
http://dengekionline.com/elem/000/001/845/1845517/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/gaming/features/resident-evil-2-remake-looking-channel-horrors-greatest-hits/
https://www.pcgamesn.com/resident-evil-2/resident-evil-2-remake-tyrant
https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2018-12-04-resident-evil-2s-remake-reveals-its-biggest-star
https://www.vg247.com/2018/12/04/resident-evil-2-remake-preview-tyrant/
https://www.trustedreviews.com/reviews/resident-evil-2-remake
https://www.gamespark.jp/article/2018/12/05/85770.html
https://www.gamespark.jp/article/2018/12/05/85769.html
https://www.4gamer.net/games/422/G042292/20181204080/
https://www.4gamer.net/games/422/G042292/20181204044/
https://www.4gamer.net/games/422/G042292/20181204112/
Neogaf
-
https://www.neogaf.com/threads/resident-evil-2-remake-december-18-gameplay-videos-and-previews.1468871/
tags :
posted the 12/04/2018 at 05:18 PM by
cb
comments (
3
)
noishe
posted
the 12/04/2018 at 05:24 PM
Je veux plus rien lire ni rien regarder sur le jeu, mais la hype est trop grande
leonr4
posted
the 12/04/2018 at 05:42 PM
Le jeu faisait déjà l'unanimité à l'époque donc preview ou pas, on sait tous que ça sera de la dynamite
biboys
posted
the 12/04/2018 at 06:31 PM
Grosse bombe en vus mon capitaine
