The Last of Us : Partie II
59
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
samporterbridges
samporterbridges
articles : 4
visites since opening : 6850
samporterbridges > blog
Il va être enfin de retour Vendredi, je le sens.
Ce charisme, hâte de revoir ce vieux briscard

    posted the 12/03/2018 at 09:58 PM by samporterbridges
    beppop posted the 12/03/2018 at 10:24 PM
    Je pense aussi il grand temps de le voir

    Je pense qu'il aura un chien
    oenomaus posted the 12/03/2018 at 10:54 PM
    j'apporte du sopalin
    mad1 posted the 12/03/2018 at 11:03 PM
    J'avais pensé à Sam Fisher en voyant le titre. Ce jeu va être osef, même si j'avais adoré le 1. Ils vont le sacrifier au nom du féminisme tu verras.
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/03/2018 at 11:08 PM
    Il va être de retour et le jeu va buzzer une fois de plus !!
    Dans cette nouvelle vidéo, on verra Joël en couple... avec un homme-champignon !

    #Toad#
