accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
59
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
jojoplay4
,
chester
,
minbox
,
arngrim
,
anakaris
,
oloman334
,
diablass59
,
eldren
,
racsnk
,
jwolf
,
nduvel
,
vfries
,
squal
,
escobar
,
trungz
,
link49
,
shanks
,
genzzo
,
strifedcloud
,
nekonoctis
,
serialgamer7
,
angelcloud
,
fullbuster
,
leonr4
,
yamy
,
goldmen33
,
lordguyver
,
sabelette
,
koopa
,
lanni
,
kira93
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
roxloud
,
milo42
,
sora78
,
jenicris
,
zenimar
,
torotoro59
,
aros
,
misterpixel
,
kali
,
ninja17
,
tolgafury
,
killia
,
mickurt
,
biboys
,
linuxclan
,
gantzeur
,
raph64
,
eduardos
,
binou87
,
kevisiano
,
sephiroth07
,
sid
,
sonilka
,
nindo64
,
tvirus
,
marcus62
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
goldmen33
samporterbridges
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4
visites since opening :
6850
samporterbridges
> blog
Il va être enfin de retour Vendredi, je le sens.
Ce charisme, hâte de revoir ce vieux briscard
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/03/2018 at 09:58 PM by
samporterbridges
comments (
4
)
beppop
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 10:24 PM
Je pense aussi il grand temps de le voir
Je pense qu'il aura un chien
oenomaus
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 10:54 PM
j'apporte du sopalin
mad1
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 11:03 PM
J'avais pensé à Sam Fisher en voyant le titre. Ce jeu va être osef, même si j'avais adoré le 1. Ils vont le sacrifier au nom du féminisme tu verras.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 11:08 PM
Il va être de retour et le jeu va buzzer une fois de plus !!
Dans cette nouvelle vidéo, on verra Joël en couple... avec un homme-champignon !
#Toad#
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Je pense qu'il aura un chien
Dans cette nouvelle vidéo, on verra Joël en couple... avec un homme-champignon !
#Toad#