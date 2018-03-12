Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
amassous > blog
Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu l'OST sur iTunes !
L'OST magnifiquement remastériser est disponible sur iTunes , jvous met un extrait YouTube de Lavandia que j'adore, sinon je l'ai aussi jpeut la passez en MP.
Pas de version CD annoncé en France , Version disponible uniquement au Japon

Fuck le demat.
    posted the 12/03/2018 at 05:26 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    neckbreaker71 posted the 12/03/2018 at 05:30 PM
    ha ha cette daube de let go pookachu et let go peevee
    amassous posted the 12/03/2018 at 05:33 PM
    neckbreaker71 Le systeme de capture change c'est pas une daube.
    noishe posted the 12/03/2018 at 05:36 PM
    Y'a une version CD au Japon, comme d'hab
    amassous posted the 12/03/2018 at 05:38 PM
    noishe Ah Japon comme dhab
