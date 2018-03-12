accueil
profile
mrbonus
name :
Carmageddon : Max Damage
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
N.C
developer :
Stainless Games
genre :
action-course
other versions :
PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
> blog
> blog
THQ Nordic récupère la licence Carmageddon
THQ Nordic n'en fini plus de racheter des licences et cette fois, le studio récupère la licence Carmageddon Stainless Games.
Futur portage en vue, avant un nouvel opus ?
https://gamergen.com/actualites/thq-nordic-rachete-licence-carmageddon-297854-1
tags :
posted the 12/03/2018 at 03:36 PM by
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (
4
)
4
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 03:46 PM
Des vrais gloutons lol
iglooo
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 03:56 PM
Quand ils vont récupérer
Paris- Marseille Racing
on va voir flou
masharu
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 04:05 PM
Carmageddon, j'y ai joué une fois chez un voisin en pleine cambrousse il y a une quinzaine d'années maintenant, c'était particulier.
.
sora78
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 04:53 PM
Ah quand le rachat de Fanta Vision et de Haze
Nan je déconne je veux un RPG Dragon's Lair
Nan je déconne je veux un RPG Dragon's Lair