name : Carmageddon : Max Damage
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : Stainless Games
genre : action-course
other versions : PlayStation 4
THQ Nordic récupère la licence Carmageddon
THQ Nordic n'en fini plus de racheter des licences et cette fois, le studio récupère la licence Carmageddon Stainless Games.



Futur portage en vue, avant un nouvel opus ?
https://gamergen.com/actualites/thq-nordic-rachete-licence-carmageddon-297854-1
    posted the 12/03/2018 at 03:36 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    ravyxxs posted the 12/03/2018 at 03:46 PM
    Des vrais gloutons lol
    iglooo posted the 12/03/2018 at 03:56 PM
    Quand ils vont récupérer Paris- Marseille Racing on va voir flou
    masharu posted the 12/03/2018 at 04:05 PM
    Carmageddon, j'y ai joué une fois chez un voisin en pleine cambrousse il y a une quinzaine d'années maintenant, c'était particulier .
    sora78 posted the 12/03/2018 at 04:53 PM
    Ah quand le rachat de Fanta Vision et de Haze

    Nan je déconne je veux un RPG Dragon's Lair
