SANDA https://twitter.com/sandaa_ag
ALEHAS Animateur 2D au Japon (Boruto, Jojo, Pokemon, Baki etc...) SANDA sur Twitter !
https://twitter.com/sandaa_ag
sanda
articles :
462
visites since opening :
625387
sanda
> blog
Fanart de [DRAGON BALL] Broly
Bonsoir GK c'est Aleas
P'tit rough fait ce soir ! Dans le style du dernier film (ou du moins j'ai essaye de respecter le chara design de Shintani)
ENJOY
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/03/2018 at 02:25 PM by
sanda
comments (
9
)
archesstat
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 02:28 PM
Excellent
choroq
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 02:29 PM
Bravo si cest toi qui l'a fait de a à z, c'est très fidèle à sangoku dans son apparence.
sanda
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 02:31 PM
choroq
je l'ai fais que de A a Y, desole
amassous
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 02:32 PM
Aleas?
koji
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 02:33 PM
Ta changer ton pseudo.
Sinon tjr aussi lourd.
victornewman
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 02:34 PM
c'est fort beau .
sanda
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 02:35 PM
amassous
koji
ah oui faut que je pense a preciser que c'est moi
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 02:36 PM
sanda
J'espère que tu te casse pas le cul (excuse l'expression) à faire tout ces efforts au Japon pour revenir bosser en France sur des merdes genre code Lyoko un jour.
Tu à du talent mec
negan
posted
the 12/03/2018 at 02:37 PM
GG
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
