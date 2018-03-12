SANDA https://twitter.com/sandaa_ag
ALEHAS Animateur 2D au Japon (Boruto, Jojo, Pokemon, Baki etc...)
articles : 462
visites since opening : 625387
Fanart de [DRAGON BALL] Broly
Bonsoir GK c'est Aleas

P'tit rough fait ce soir ! Dans le style du dernier film (ou du moins j'ai essaye de respecter le chara design de Shintani)



ENJOY
    posted the 12/03/2018 at 02:25 PM by sanda
    comments (9)
    archesstat posted the 12/03/2018 at 02:28 PM
    Excellent
    choroq posted the 12/03/2018 at 02:29 PM
    Bravo si cest toi qui l'a fait de a à z, c'est très fidèle à sangoku dans son apparence.
    sanda posted the 12/03/2018 at 02:31 PM
    choroq je l'ai fais que de A a Y, desole
    amassous posted the 12/03/2018 at 02:32 PM
    Aleas?
    koji posted the 12/03/2018 at 02:33 PM
    Ta changer ton pseudo.

    Sinon tjr aussi lourd.
    victornewman posted the 12/03/2018 at 02:34 PM
    c'est fort beau .
    sanda posted the 12/03/2018 at 02:35 PM
    amassous koji ah oui faut que je pense a preciser que c'est moi
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/03/2018 at 02:36 PM
    sanda J'espère que tu te casse pas le cul (excuse l'expression) à faire tout ces efforts au Japon pour revenir bosser en France sur des merdes genre code Lyoko un jour.

    Tu à du talent mec
    negan posted the 12/03/2018 at 02:37 PM
    GG
