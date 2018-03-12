profile
Koei-Tecmo: le jeu switch/Ps4 est...
Bon ben sauf surprise, ça devrait être Sengoku Musou 4 Deluxe... circulez, y'a plus rien à voir.

https://nintendoeverything.com/samurai-warriors-4-dx-announced-for-switch/
    posted the 12/03/2018 at 08:31 AM by xenofamicom
    comments (2)
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/03/2018 at 08:35 AM
    shido posted the 12/03/2018 at 08:46 AM
    Bordel ces jap et leur teasing a la con
