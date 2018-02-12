accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Achats Xbox One : Double dose de plaisir
Achats
J'ai acheté hier les jeux Just Cause 4 et Hellblade :
Voici d'ailleurs quelques Images maison :
Je testerais le jeu Hellblade dans la soirée...
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/02/2018 at 07:15 PM by link49
link49
comments (
4
)
iglooo
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 07:41 PM
Pffffiou la taille des sous-titres
Rockstar pré-RDR2 dans les cordes
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 07:56 PM
T'as déjà lancé hellblade? et darksiders il est bien?
gamerdome
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 08:02 PM
iglooo
oui, enfin, le jeu est en français, donc les sous-titre...
kloko
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 08:04 PM
le jeu hellblade , il y a un fourreau pk ? ya quoi en plus ?
