Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
all
The Game Awards : Gros trailer à J-4 !
Divers

On imagine la présence de Death Stranding, Bayonetta 3, Resident Evil 2 Remake ou encore celle de Smash Bros juste avant sa sortie.




Geoff Keighley - Twitter - /
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:21 PM by sora78
    comments (23)
    misterpixel posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:23 PM
    Tu te base sur quoi pour dire que PlayStation sera là ?
    jenicris posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:26 PM
    misterpixel https://mobile.twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1067489058123735040
    sora78 posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:26 PM
    misterpixel L'absence de PSX, le nombre d'Awards que recevront les jeux des Worldwide Studios et https://twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1067489058123735040
    misterpixel posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:29 PM
    sora78 jenicris La valise contient la PS Classic et les Nike PlayStation V2, c'est un cadeau je pense plutôt. M'enfin on verra

    Je veux rien dire mais la vidéo commence par The last of us Part 2, un jeu qui sort dans longtemps, un trailer me semble de plus en plus probable !
    spawnini posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:35 PM
    C'est à quel heure déjà la conférence?
    misterpixel posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:36 PM
    spawnini En France 2h30
    spawnini posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:37 PM
    misterpixel ouais bon c'est mort, je me lève pour boulot à 5h00
    megaman posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:38 PM
    Metroid prime 4
    spawnini posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:39 PM
    misterpixel tu pourras faire un article avec tous les trailers de présenter
    negan posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:45 PM
    J'espere B3
    misterpixel posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:46 PM
    spawnini Je me lève aussi mais à 6h30, je regarderais en live mais j'aurais pas le temps pour faire un article, mais le Lutin vert sera trop rapide pour moi
    kenjushi posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:48 PM
    sora78 jenicris : sauf qu'au final on sait ce que comportait cette valise : des goodies, une ps classic et une paire de godasse. Donc rien qui confirme la présence de playstation (ou alors il va lui aussi nous faire un unboxing de la valise)
    spawnini posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:52 PM
    misterpixel Ouais mais le lutinvert49 fera sûrement un article avec ces images rikiki
    biboys posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:53 PM
    Je pense qu'on auras des dates pour tlou2, death stranding et ghost tsuchima.

    En grosse annonce, splinter cell.

    Un trailer pour RE2
    misterpixel posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:54 PM
    spawnini Pas faux

    Peut être que je serais au chômage d'ici là et je pourrais m'en charger
    misterpixel posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:55 PM
    biboys Tu believe un peu trop, TLOU2 une date ?
    spawnini posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:56 PM
    misterpixel cool vivement ton licenciement jeudi matin comme ça, c'est parfait pour la nuit du jeudi au vendredi. Pense un peu à nous
    rider288 posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:58 PM
    Tlou ca fait déjà 2x qu'il est la, en vidéo. IL va y être. Un jeu comme Cyberpunk on aurait pu avoir des news pas de vidéo, donc pas la.
    misterpixel posted the 12/02/2018 at 07:06 PM
    spawnini Btrd

    Par contre c'est quoi le tout premier jeu, le plan du un mec qui marche ??
    leonr4 posted the 12/02/2018 at 07:42 PM
    Kratos x Arthur Morgan
    xenofamicom posted the 12/02/2018 at 07:44 PM
    Les quelques secondes ou l'on voit Smash Bros et Ori font presque tâches dans ce trailer...
    oenomaus posted the 12/02/2018 at 07:51 PM
    xenofamicom en quoi cela fait tâche?
    xenofamicom posted the 12/02/2018 at 07:56 PM
    oenomaus : C'est qu'un avis perso (et il faut pas prendre "tâche" au 1er degré non plus!), mais on voit principalement des jeux avec des graphismes très réalistes. Voir des persos Nintendo dans le tas et Ori ça sort du lot tout simplement. (je trouve ça cool, mais c'est wtf quoi dans le bon sens!)
