accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
profile
45
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
cristaleus
,
yamy
,
minbox
,
spawnini
,
plistter
,
e3payne
,
anakaris
,
gantzeur
,
link49
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
lordguyver
,
shanks
,
kira93
,
furtifdor
,
arngrim
,
milo42
,
fullbuster
,
diablass59
,
jwolf
,
eruroraito7
,
jozen15
,
jenicris
,
sonilka
,
misterpixel
,
jojoplay4
,
aros
,
tolgafury
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
trungz
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
hatefield
,
sora78
,
binou87
,
namxi
,
shiroyashagin
,
smashfan
,
marcus62
,
chester
,
marchand2sable
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
76
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
evilboss
,
tvirus
,
jojoplay4
,
momotaros
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
geugeuz
,
ninja17
,
kyogamer
,
ootaniisensei
,
molotov04
,
milo42
,
leonr4
,
carapuce
,
gunotak
,
minbox
,
parazyt6425
,
lordguyver
,
icebergbrulant
,
odv78
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
binou87
,
fullbuster
,
gat
,
sonilka
,
jeuxvideo2
,
matjudaz
,
strifedcloud
,
minx
,
kevisiano
,
lockelamorra35
,
jwolf
,
jumeau
,
shindo
,
megadante
,
gantzeur
,
chronos
,
jenicris
,
waurius59
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
kaiden
,
racsnk
,
fanlink1
,
shiroyashagin
,
edgar
,
smashfan
,
marchand2sable
,
escobar
,
torotoro59
,
yanissou
,
rayzorx09
,
jozen15
,
idd
,
sauronsg
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
onykarts
,
tolgafury
,
sephiroth07
,
biboys
,
sheena78
,
gief
,
misterpixel
,
iglooo
,
awamy02
,
yamy
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
anakaris
,
lyuchiwa10
,
triku
,
receiversms
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
690
visites since opening :
978564
sora78
> blog
all
Exclusivités PS4
Divers
Jeux Multiplateformes
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
The Game Awards : Gros trailer à J-4 !
Divers
On imagine la présence de Death Stranding, Bayonetta 3, Resident Evil 2 Remake ou encore celle de Smash Bros juste avant sa sortie.
Geoff Keighley - Twitter
-
/
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/02/2018 at 06:21 PM by
sora78
comments (
23
)
misterpixel
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:23 PM
Tu te base sur quoi pour dire que PlayStation sera là ?
jenicris
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:26 PM
misterpixel
https://mobile.twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1067489058123735040
sora78
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:26 PM
misterpixel
L'absence de PSX, le nombre d'Awards que recevront les jeux des Worldwide Studios et
https://twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1067489058123735040
misterpixel
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:29 PM
sora78
jenicris
La valise contient la PS Classic et les Nike PlayStation V2, c'est un cadeau je pense plutôt. M'enfin on verra
Je veux rien dire mais la vidéo commence par The last of us Part 2, un jeu qui sort dans longtemps, un trailer me semble de plus en plus probable !
spawnini
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:35 PM
C'est à quel heure déjà la conférence?
misterpixel
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:36 PM
spawnini
En France 2h30
spawnini
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:37 PM
misterpixel
ouais bon c'est mort, je me lève pour boulot à 5h00
megaman
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:38 PM
Metroid prime 4
spawnini
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:39 PM
misterpixel
tu pourras faire un article avec tous les trailers de présenter
negan
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:45 PM
J'espere B3
misterpixel
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:46 PM
spawnini
Je me lève aussi mais à 6h30, je regarderais en live mais j'aurais pas le temps pour faire un article, mais le Lutin vert sera trop rapide pour moi
kenjushi
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:48 PM
sora78
jenicris
: sauf qu'au final on sait ce que comportait cette valise : des goodies, une ps classic et une paire de godasse. Donc rien qui confirme la présence de playstation (ou alors il va lui aussi nous faire un unboxing de la valise)
spawnini
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:52 PM
misterpixel
Ouais mais le lutinvert49 fera sûrement un article avec ces images rikiki
biboys
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:53 PM
Je pense qu'on auras des dates pour tlou2, death stranding et ghost tsuchima.
En grosse annonce, splinter cell.
Un trailer pour RE2
misterpixel
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:54 PM
spawnini
Pas faux
Peut être que je serais au chômage d'ici là et je pourrais m'en charger
misterpixel
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:55 PM
biboys
Tu believe un peu trop, TLOU2 une date ?
spawnini
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:56 PM
misterpixel
cool vivement ton licenciement jeudi matin comme ça, c'est parfait pour la nuit du jeudi au vendredi. Pense un peu à nous
rider288
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 06:58 PM
Tlou ca fait déjà 2x qu'il est la, en vidéo. IL va y être. Un jeu comme Cyberpunk on aurait pu avoir des news pas de vidéo, donc pas la.
misterpixel
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 07:06 PM
spawnini
Btrd
Par contre c'est quoi le tout premier jeu, le plan du un mec qui marche ??
leonr4
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 07:42 PM
Kratos x Arthur Morgan
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 07:44 PM
Les quelques secondes ou l'on voit Smash Bros et Ori font presque tâches dans ce trailer...
oenomaus
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 07:51 PM
xenofamicom
en quoi cela fait tâche?
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/02/2018 at 07:56 PM
oenomaus
: C'est qu'un avis perso (et il faut pas prendre "tâche" au 1er degré non plus!), mais on voit principalement des jeux avec des graphismes très réalistes. Voir des persos Nintendo dans le tas et Ori ça sort du lot tout simplement. (je trouve ça cool, mais c'est wtf quoi dans le bon sens!)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Je veux rien dire mais la vidéo commence par The last of us Part 2, un jeu qui sort dans longtemps, un trailer me semble de plus en plus probable !
En grosse annonce, splinter cell.
Un trailer pour RE2
Peut être que je serais au chômage d'ici là et je pourrais m'en charger
Par contre c'est quoi le tout premier jeu, le plan du un mec qui marche ??