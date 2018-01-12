profile
Rdv du Jour : Stream sur Persona 5 Dancing
Bon je continue mon aventure sur RE7 en VR, j'avais tenu la dernière fois 4h d'affilés avec le casque, on verra si j'arriverai a faire la même...

Click ici!!!!

    posted the 12/01/2018 at 08:08 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    misterpixel posted the 12/01/2018 at 08:11 PM
    Rdv du soir *
    docteurdeggman posted the 12/01/2018 at 08:12 PM
    Tu me donnes trop envie de rebrancher mon casque et d'y replonger
    wolfheart posted the 12/01/2018 at 09:07 PM
    docteurdeggman Astrobot te redonnera la foi
    shigeryu posted the 12/01/2018 at 09:30 PM
    "j'avais tenu la dernière fois 4h d'affilés avec le casque" Respect (surtout sur re7 ) ça donne envie... pas trop le tournis avec les déplacement? (vraiment du mal pour le moment dès qu'on dois se déplacé dans un jeu avec la vr :/ ) j'ai le psvr depuis peu.
    citer un membre