La One X White Robot Edition à 339€
Grosse baisse de prix pour la One X qui passe maintenant à 339€ au lieu de 499.99€



La collector Fallout 76 White Robot Edition est inclus avec Forza Horizon 4
https://amzn.to/2BJdRVs
    posted the 12/01/2018 at 03:07 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    birmou posted the 12/01/2018 at 03:18 PM
    Putain c'est la grosse braderie sur Amazon là

    Les packs forza et tomb raider aussi sont bradé
    thedoctor posted the 12/01/2018 at 03:38 PM
    C'est moi ou, c'est mieux que le BF ?
    aros posted the 12/01/2018 at 04:03 PM
    birmou thedoctor leblogdeshacka
    L'exemplaire de Shaodw of Tomb Raider est présent ou bien en démat ?
    guiguif posted the 12/01/2018 at 04:09 PM
    Dans un an a 250
    aros posted the 12/01/2018 at 04:13 PM
    vincecastel
    Temporaire clairement, elle venait à peine de passé à 400€ du temps de la PGW de cette année Et là c'est moins chère que de l'occasion
    aros posted the 12/01/2018 at 04:22 PM
    Ce ne sont que des codes à l'intérieur des pack.
    victornewman posted the 12/01/2018 at 04:26 PM
    aros oui même la console est en code
    aros posted the 12/01/2018 at 04:38 PM
    aros
    Bien trouvé
    monz666 posted the 12/01/2018 at 04:45 PM
    Bon ben ca y'est je vais craquer .. sans tv4k ca vaut le coup (sachant qu'elle me revient à 190€ et que je joue beaucoup a la retro)
    maxx posted the 12/01/2018 at 04:54 PM
    J'aurais pu craqué si j'avais eu une 360 pour profiter de la rétro d'abord (puis des multi en support). Le prix est vraiment tentant!! Mais bon je joue a la précédente gen sur ma play 3 (même si ça peut piquer les yeux sur une TV 4k ) et je pense terminer tranquillement cette gen juste avec la Pro.
