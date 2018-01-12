Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
EMINƎM envois un freestyle de 11 minutes


Pas d'instrus, de voix derrière juste EMINƎM tout simplement.
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 12/01/2018 at 11:40 AM by amassous
    comments (1)
    ravyxxs posted the 12/01/2018 at 11:44 AM
    Et à côté t'as machine gun zizi qui les brise. Laisse le mec parlé.
