name : Kingdom Hearts III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
sora78
Kingdom Hearts III : Quelques Renders !













Et enfin, Kairi avec sa Keyblade "Appel du destin".
Elle tient sa Keyblade de la même Manière que Sora au passage !


Kingdom Hearts Insiders - https://www.khinsider.com/kingdom-hearts-3/images/renders
    posted the 12/01/2018 at 12:08 AM by sora78
    comments (5)
    negan posted the 12/01/2018 at 12:10 AM
    Preco a 12e de ma poche grâce au SuperPoint Priceminister
    sora78 posted the 12/01/2018 at 12:19 AM
    negan GG et bon choix
    negan posted the 12/01/2018 at 12:21 AM
    sora78 Je vais rien comprendre mais je pense apprécie l’expérience ne serait que sur les différents univers et le gameplay
    i8 posted the 12/01/2018 at 12:38 AM
    du coup kairi c'est tjs une princesse de coeur ?
    kurosu posted the 12/01/2018 at 01:07 AM
    negan je suis fier de toi, tu deviens un bon otaku
