Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Sony Studios
39
Likes
Likers
name : Sony Studios
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17413
visites since opening : 22333764
link49 > blog
all
Test Gamekult : La Playstation Classic, une franche déception
Tests


Voici une Information concernant la Playstation Classic :



C'est maintenant au tour de Gamekult de rendre son verdict sur la Playstation Classic. Pour rappel, cette dernière sortira le 07 décembre prochain...

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/test-la-playstation-meritait-mieux-que-la-playstation-classic-3050811825.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/30/2018 at 05:27 PM by link49
    comments (1)
    thorim posted the 11/30/2018 at 05:30 PM
    mdr 9 jeux PAL dont 2 en VF... C'est vraiment la honte
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre