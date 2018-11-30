Le vinyle Castlevania Symphony of the Night est actuellement en préco pour 40.35€ (je ne pense pas qu'il y aura une baisse de prix avant sa sortie).
La soundtrack complète :
Side A
01. Metamorphosis 1 02. Prologue
03. Dance of Illusions 04. Moonlight Nocturne
05. Prayer 06. Dracula’s Castle
07. Dance of Gold 08. Marble Gallery
09. Tower of Mist 10. Nocturne
11. Wood Carving Partita 12. Door of Holy Spirits
Side B
13. Festival of Servants 14. Land of Benediction
15. Requiem for the Gods 16. Crystal Teardrop
17. Abandoned Pit 18. Rainbow Cemetery
19. Silence 20. Lost Painting
21. Dance of Pales 22. Curse Zone
23. Enchanted Banquet 24. Wandering Ghosts
Side C
25. The Tragic Prince 26. Door to the Abyss
27. Heavenly Doorway 28. Death Ballad
29. Blood Relations 30. Metamorphosis 2
31. Finale Toccata 32. Black Banquet
33. Metamorphosis 3 34. The Old Librarian
Side D
Saturn Bonus Tracks - 35. Guardian
36. Vampire Killer Remix 1 37. Vampire Killer Remix 2
38. Bloody Tears Remix 1 39. Bloody Tears Remix 2
40. Beginning Remix 1. 41. Beginning Remix 2
Je ne sais pas qu'elle version sera disponible sur Amazon, la black ou la translucide.
posted the 11/30/2018 at 01:54 PM by leblogdeshacka