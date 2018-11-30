accueil
name :
Kingdom Hearts III
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
link49
Kingdom Hearts III : Des visuels pour le Bundle Ps4
Kingdom Hearts
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Kingdom Hearts III :
En plus du Thème illustré ci-dessus, Square-Enix dévoile des visuels du Bundle Ps4 :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 29 janvier chez nous sur Ps4 et Xbox One...
Source :
https://gematsu.com/2018/11/ps4-kingdom-hearts-iii-edition-beauty-shots
posted the 11/30/2018 at 11:58 AM by link49
link49
comments (21)
21
)
shinz0
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 11:59 AM
Ah ouais
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:01 PM
C'est laid mais il y a déjà plus d'efforts que certaines PS4 collector.
danceterialg
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:01 PM
Sublime
link49
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:02 PM
Dommage qu'ils aient pas mis le rendu du carton sur la console....
e3ologue
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:02 PM
shinz0
j'allais dire tout pareil
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:04 PM
link49
Limite le carton est plus collector que la console.
rbz
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:05 PM
link49
tu connais pas le mot sobriété toi
link49
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:05 PM
hijikatamayora13
C'est clair...
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:07 PM
hijikatamayora13
Mais parle pour toi lool..
link49
Avoir un gros sticker d'un personnage sur sa console tu penses que c'est beau ? Regarde le collector Switch de Smash Bros..
Magnifique collector sinon pour ma part.
shinz0
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:09 PM
Même le carton d'emballage est collector
link49
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:09 PM
rbz
Si pourtant.
ravyxxs
Tous dépends des goûts...
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:13 PM
ravyxxs
Mais je parle pour moi t'inquiéte pas
j'ai jamais étais fan des imprimés de ce style ça me rappel les torchons et autres mouchoirs en tissus de l'époque après comme dit les goûts les couleurs si les fans s'y retrouvent tant mieux.
misterpixel
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:15 PM
C'est vrai que le sticker ignoble en noir blanc (attention de pas trop dépenser pour mettre de la couleur) du "collector" Pokémon Let's go ou encore Smash sont tellement beau qu'on est en droit de venir dire ici que c'est pas assez, bien sûr selon qui dit ça et il se reconnaîtra
guiguif
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:16 PM
La pose de Noctis dans le premier trailer de Versus
thor
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:20 PM
Beaucoup plus jolie que la PS4 pro, du coup aucun regret vu que ça sort visiblement pas ici de toutes façons.
sdkios
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:23 PM
Jveux juste le theme pour la console moi, il claque !
icebergbrulant
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:23 PM
guiguif
Noctis dans ce Kingdom Hearts 3, ça va être une réalité
noishe
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:23 PM
guiguif
Never forget
guiguif
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:24 PM
noishe
link49
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:24 PM
Si un jour on m'aurait dit que sur un article Bundle Ps4 KH3, on me parle de Bundles SSBU et Pokemon let's Go, j'y aurais jamais cru. Comme quoi...
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:25 PM
hijikatamayora13
lol
misterpixel
C'est dingue hein.
