Kingdom Hearts III
name : Kingdom Hearts III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
link49
link49
Kingdom Hearts III : Des visuels pour le Bundle Ps4
Kingdom Hearts


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Kingdom Hearts III :



En plus du Thème illustré ci-dessus, Square-Enix dévoile des visuels du Bundle Ps4 :









Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 29 janvier chez nous sur Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/11/ps4-kingdom-hearts-iii-edition-beauty-shots
    posted the 11/30/2018 at 11:58 AM by link49
    comments (21)
    shinz0 posted the 11/30/2018 at 11:59 AM
    Ah ouais
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:01 PM
    C'est laid mais il y a déjà plus d'efforts que certaines PS4 collector.
    danceterialg posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:01 PM
    Sublime
    link49 posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:02 PM
    Dommage qu'ils aient pas mis le rendu du carton sur la console....
    e3ologue posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:02 PM
    shinz0 j'allais dire tout pareil
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:04 PM
    link49 Limite le carton est plus collector que la console.
    rbz posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:05 PM
    link49 tu connais pas le mot sobriété toi
    link49 posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:05 PM
    hijikatamayora13 C'est clair...
    ravyxxs posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:07 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Mais parle pour toi lool..link49 Avoir un gros sticker d'un personnage sur sa console tu penses que c'est beau ? Regarde le collector Switch de Smash Bros..

    Magnifique collector sinon pour ma part.
    shinz0 posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:09 PM
    Même le carton d'emballage est collector
    link49 posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:09 PM
    rbz Si pourtant.

    ravyxxs Tous dépends des goûts...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:13 PM
    ravyxxs Mais je parle pour moi t'inquiéte pas

    j'ai jamais étais fan des imprimés de ce style ça me rappel les torchons et autres mouchoirs en tissus de l'époque après comme dit les goûts les couleurs si les fans s'y retrouvent tant mieux.
    misterpixel posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:15 PM
    C'est vrai que le sticker ignoble en noir blanc (attention de pas trop dépenser pour mettre de la couleur) du "collector" Pokémon Let's go ou encore Smash sont tellement beau qu'on est en droit de venir dire ici que c'est pas assez, bien sûr selon qui dit ça et il se reconnaîtra
    guiguif posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:16 PM
    La pose de Noctis dans le premier trailer de Versus
    thor posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:20 PM
    Beaucoup plus jolie que la PS4 pro, du coup aucun regret vu que ça sort visiblement pas ici de toutes façons.
    sdkios posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:23 PM
    Jveux juste le theme pour la console moi, il claque !
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:23 PM
    guiguif

    Noctis dans ce Kingdom Hearts 3, ça va être une réalité
    noishe posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:23 PM
    guiguif Never forget
    guiguif posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:24 PM
    noishe
    link49 posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:24 PM
    Si un jour on m'aurait dit que sur un article Bundle Ps4 KH3, on me parle de Bundles SSBU et Pokemon let's Go, j'y aurais jamais cru. Comme quoi...
    ravyxxs posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:25 PM
    hijikatamayora13 lol

    misterpixel C'est dingue hein.
