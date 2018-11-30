Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
PlayStation Classic : Le verdict de JeuxVidéo.com
Tests


Voici une Information concernant la PlayStation Classic :



Le site Jeuxvideo.com a été la prochaine console commercialisée par Sony. Pour rappel, la PlayStation Classic sortira chez nous le 07 décembre prochain...

Source : http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/965349/playstation-classic-un-bel-ecrin-qui-aurait-merite-plus-de-finition.htm
    posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:21 AM by link49
    comments (7)
    stefanpsp posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:40 AM
    "Le coded de Meryl est au dos de la boite", comment il peuvent réussir à mettre de petits détails comme celui-ci, et de l'autre coté, des jeux en 50hz et des manettes vanilla...

    C'est vraiment dommages pour les manettes car si hack il y a, le hardware empêcheras d'en profiter pleinement...
    ravyxxs posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:55 AM
    La honte.
    layhoh posted the 11/30/2018 at 01:00 AM
    kamina posted the 11/30/2018 at 01:16 AM
    linkart posted the 11/30/2018 at 01:21 AM
    stefanpsp mais tellement !! En tout cas au moins ça de cool...
    evasnake posted the 11/30/2018 at 01:28 AM
    Rayman un grand classique de la PSX? Tout ça pcq c'est un jeu français

    Ca me fait mal pour Resident Evil, Ridge Racer ou Tekken 3, eux aussi présents
    amario posted the 11/30/2018 at 01:45 AM
