Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
articles :
17409
visites since opening :
22325129
link49
> blog
PlayStation Classic : Le verdict de JeuxVidéo.com
Tests
Voici une Information concernant la PlayStation Classic :
Le site Jeuxvideo.com a été la prochaine console commercialisée par Sony. Pour rappel, la PlayStation Classic sortira chez nous le 07 décembre prochain...
Source :
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/965349/playstation-classic-un-bel-ecrin-qui-aurait-merite-plus-de-finition.htm
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/30/2018 at 12:21 AM by
link49
comments (
7
)
stefanpsp
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:40 AM
"Le coded de Meryl est au dos de la boite", comment il peuvent réussir à mettre de petits détails comme celui-ci, et de l'autre coté, des jeux en 50hz et des manettes vanilla...
C'est vraiment dommages pour les manettes car si hack il y a, le hardware empêcheras d'en profiter pleinement...
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 12:55 AM
La honte.
layhoh
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 01:00 AM
kamina
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 01:16 AM
linkart
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 01:21 AM
stefanpsp
mais tellement !! En tout cas au moins ça de cool...
evasnake
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 01:28 AM
Rayman un grand classique de la PSX? Tout ça pcq c'est un jeu français
Ca me fait mal pour Resident Evil, Ridge Racer ou Tekken 3, eux aussi présents
amario
posted
the 11/30/2018 at 01:45 AM
