Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Last Remnant
2
name : The Last Remnant
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
link49
407
link49
link49 > blog
Ps4 : Un planning des sorties du mois de décembre
Ps4


Voici une Information concernant la Ps4:



Voici les jeux qu'il sera posible d'achete le mois prochain :

Le 04 décembre 2018 :

Persona 3 : Dancing in Moonlight



Persona 5 : Dancing in Starlight



Just Cause 4



Subnautica
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
Thronebreaker : The Witcher Tales
Gwent : The Witcher Card Game
Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack
The Council : Episode 5
Arca’s Path
Override : Mech City Brawl

Le 06 décembre 2018 :

Jagged Alliance : Rage!
The Last Remnant Remastered
Battle Princess Madelyn

Le 07 décembre 2018 :

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek
Path of Exile
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Le 11 décembre 2018 :

Double Switch : 25th Anniversary Edition
Desert Child
Gungrave VR (PsVR)
S.O.N.
Earth Defense Force 5
Knights of Pen & Paper 2 : Deluxiest Edition

Le 14 décembre 2018 :

Borderlands 2 VR (PsVR)
Big Crown : Showdown

Le 17 décembre 2018 :

Nippon Marathon

Le 18 décembre 2018 :

Warhammer : Vermintide 2

Pour bien finir l'année...

Source : https://twinfinite.net/2018/11/all-ps4-game-releases-for-december-2018/
    posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:28 PM by link49
    comments (13)
    marchand2sable posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:32 PM
    Sympa mais rien pour moi, je garde l'argent pour le début assassin jap de 2019 (RE 2, Sekiro, DMC V)
    sora78 posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:36 PM
    Persona 5: Dancing Starlight et Smash Bros Ultimate pour moi
    link49 posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:37 PM
    Je voulais prendre les deux Persona Dancing, mais je vais attendre qu'ils soient bradés...
    hyoga57 posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:41 PM
    Un planning beaucoup plus fourni que la concurrence...

    Pour moi, ce sera ceci :

    Atelier Rorona DX

    Atelier Totori DX

    Atelier Meruru DX

    God Eater 3 (Jap)

    Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (Asia)

    Onimusha Warlords HD (Jap)

    The Last Remnant Remaster


    Un mois chargé donc...
    yais9999 posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:44 PM
    Pas grand chose ce mois ci pour moi, j'attendrai baisse des prix de Persona, Dommage que Song Of Memories ( VN de Pqube traduit pour une fois en Français) sur PS4 et Switch soit reporté à février 2019....
    niveforever posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:55 PM
    Subnautica pour moi
    kurosama posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:56 PM
    bof...
    onihanzo posted the 11/29/2018 at 02:00 PM
    hyoga57 Quel intérêt de prendre tout ça day one ?
    link49 posted the 11/29/2018 at 02:02 PM
    Dommage que The Last Remnant Remastered ne sorte pas en boite, je l'aurais bien pris...
    warminos posted the 11/29/2018 at 02:03 PM
    Subnautica en boite, borderlands 2 Vr et hello neighboor me tentent bien, après on verra
    hyoga57 posted the 11/29/2018 at 02:05 PM
    onihanzo Qui a dit que j'allais les payer au prix fort ?
    oenomaus posted the 11/29/2018 at 02:07 PM
    Ce sera mutan year via le gamepass
    link49 posted the 11/29/2018 at 02:24 PM
    Dommage cependant que ça manque d'une grosse exclusivité forte...
