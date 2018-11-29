Ps4
Voici une Information concernant la Ps4:
Voici les jeux qu'il sera posible d'achete le mois prochain :
Le 04 décembre 2018 :
Persona 3 : Dancing in Moonlight
Persona 5 : Dancing in Starlight
Just Cause 4
Subnautica
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
Thronebreaker : The Witcher Tales
Gwent : The Witcher Card Game
Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack
The Council : Episode 5
Arca’s Path
Override : Mech City Brawl
Le 06 décembre 2018 :
Jagged Alliance : Rage!
The Last Remnant Remastered
Battle Princess Madelyn
Le 07 décembre 2018 :
Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek
Path of Exile
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Le 11 décembre 2018 :
Double Switch : 25th Anniversary Edition
Desert Child
Gungrave VR (PsVR)
S.O.N.
Earth Defense Force 5
Knights of Pen & Paper 2 : Deluxiest Edition
Le 14 décembre 2018 :
Borderlands 2 VR (PsVR)
Big Crown : Showdown
Le 17 décembre 2018 :
Nippon Marathon
Le 18 décembre 2018 :
Warhammer : Vermintide 2
Pour bien finir l'année...
Source : https://twinfinite.net/2018/11/all-ps4-game-releases-for-december-2018/
tags :
posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:28 PM by link49
Pour moi, ce sera ceci :
Atelier Totori DX
Atelier Meruru DX
God Eater 3 (Jap)
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (Asia)
Onimusha Warlords HD (Jap)
The Last Remnant Remaster
Un mois chargé donc...