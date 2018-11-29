So Geoff made a little joke about Walmart Canada leaking some game announcement and release dates by listing games in their website and when someone asks about Death Stranding, posting an image of the listing of the game with a June 30th 2019 release, Walmart Canada actually answers saying this is the intended release date based on the information they have.So either someone isn't in on the joke or I don't know. https://www.resetera.com/threads/walmart-canada-claims-death-stranding-releases-june-2019-could-be-a-joke.83903/
posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:22 PM by chester
chester
Si tu as la flemme de traduire le texte traduit via le ceci : http://www.deepl.com ; C'est actuellement le meilleur site de traduction en ligne quand ils 'agit de langue au sein de l'Union
Dreams entre Juin et Aout. Medievil je sais par contre.
Days Gone
Dreams
MLB The Show 2019
Concrete Genie
Medievil
Death Stranding
The Last Of Us Part II
Sly Cooper (qui sortira avec la série TV)