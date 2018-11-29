So Geoff made a little joke about Walmart Canada leaking some game announcement and release dates by listing games in their website and when someone asks about Death Stranding, posting an image of the listing of the game with a June 30th 2019 release, Walmart Canada actually answers saying this is the intended release date based on the information they have.So either someone isn't in on the joke or I don't know. https://www.resetera.com/threads/walmart-canada-claims-death-stranding-releases-june-2019-could-be-a-joke.83903/