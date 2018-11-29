Mike760
Rumeur Walmart : Death Stranding en Juin sur PS4
So Geoff made a little joke about Walmart Canada leaking some game announcement and release dates by listing games in their website and when someone asks about Death Stranding, posting an image of the listing of the game with a June 30th 2019 release, Walmart Canada actually answers saying this is the intended release date based on the information they have.So either someone isn't in on the joke or I don't know. https://www.resetera.com/threads/walmart-canada-claims-death-stranding-releases-june-2019-could-be-a-joke.83903/
https://twitter.com/yoyinob/status/1067886557636513797/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1067887417464692749&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fstorage.googleapis.com%2Fresetera-resources%2Ftwitter.min2.html%231067887417464692749
    posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:22 PM by chester
    comments (11)
    aros posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:25 PM
    Geoff a donc fait une petite blague au sujet de Walmart Canada qui a divulgué l'annonce d'un jeu et les dates de sortie en affichant les jeux sur son site Web et quand quelqu'un pose des questions sur Death Stranding, en affichant une image de la liste du jeu avec une version du 30 juin 2019, Walmart Canada répond que c'est la date prévue de sortie basée sur les renseignements dont il dispose.Donc soit il n'y a personne sur la blague ou je ne sais pas. https://www.resetera.com/threads/walmart-canada-claims-death-stranding-releases-june-2019-could-be-a-joke.83903/ />
    chester
    Si tu as la flemme de traduire le texte traduit via le ceci : http://www.deepl.com ; C'est actuellement le meilleur site de traduction en ligne quand ils 'agit de langue au sein de l'Union
    voxen posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:27 PM
    Allez Walmart qui remplace Sony à l'e3 2019.
    rider288 posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:29 PM
    C'est ce que j'avais pensé, j'avais dit sur un autre sujet en commentaire. Death Stranding en Juin, TLOU part II Octobre ou Novembre, Ghost of Tshushima en Mars 2020.

    Dreams entre Juin et Aout. Medievil je sais par contre.
    misterpixel posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:32 PM
    En tout cas je suis toujours aussi étonné que le jeu puisse sortir potentiellement en 2019, avant Tlou2.
    biboys posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:32 PM
    sora78 posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:38 PM
    Pour moi en 2019, Sony sortira :

    Days Gone
    Dreams
    MLB The Show 2019
    Concrete Genie
    Medievil
    Death Stranding
    The Last Of Us Part II
    Sly Cooper     (qui sortira avec la série TV)
    chester posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:41 PM
    aros merci pour l'info
    maxleresistant posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:43 PM
    Le plus drole c'est que Walmart confirme la véracité de leur propre leak. Sont trop bons les gars...
    gemini posted the 11/29/2018 at 01:55 PM
    2019 va encore être une excellente année pour la PS4 qui va enchaîner pas mal de gros jeux
    iglooo posted the 11/29/2018 at 02:11 PM
    Walmart, meilleure source d'info pour les fuites? A confirmer en 2019 mais grande année 2018
    jenicris posted the 11/29/2018 at 02:21 PM
    On verra au TGA.
