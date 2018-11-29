High performance pluggable four-core heating element;
Temperature read out in ℃ and ℉
On/Off switch on the right side of the unit.
MCU controlled temperature calibration.
Simulate bar indicating heating up status.
LCD display screen making control visualization.
User-friendly menu enables system setting easier.
Separate iron stand to save room and to make easier deposit.
Buttons(1,2,3) for pre-setting or switching frequently used temperature.
Low-voltage heater separated from power supply to keep soldering work safer.
Soldering tip designed separate from heater and using exchangeable 900M series to save use-cost.
Soldering iron
