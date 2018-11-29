new category

High performance pluggable four-core heating element;Temperature read out in ℃ and ℉On/Off switch on the right side of the unit.MCU controlled temperature calibration.Simulate bar indicating heating up status.LCD display screen making control visualization.User-friendly menu enables system setting easier.Separate iron stand to save room and to make easier deposit.Buttons(1,2,3) for pre-setting or switching frequently used temperature.Low-voltage heater separated from power supply to keep soldering work safer.Soldering tip designed separate from heater and using exchangeable 900M series to save use-cost.