AT980E 80W Digital & Lead-free Soldering Stationcheap wholesale
High performance pluggable four-core heating element;
Temperature read out in ℃ and ℉
On/Off switch on the right side of the unit.
MCU controlled temperature calibration.
Simulate bar indicating heating up status.
LCD display screen making control visualization.
User-friendly menu enables system setting easier.
Separate iron stand to save room and to make easier deposit.
Buttons(1,2,3) for pre-setting or switching frequently used temperature.
Low-voltage heater separated from power supply to keep soldering work safer.
Soldering tip designed separate from heater and using exchangeable 900M series to save use-cost.
Atten technology co.,Ltd - http://www.atten.com
    tags : soldering iron oldering tools
    posted the 11/29/2018 at 03:02 AM by attene
    comments (1)
    milk posted the 11/29/2018 at 03:23 AM
    J y fusse.
