Temperature read out in ℃ and ℉
On/Off switch on the right side of the unit.
MCU controlled temperature calibration.
Simulate bar indicating heating up status.
LCD display screen making control visualization.
User-friendly menu enables system setting easier.
Separate iron stand to save room and to make easier deposit.
Buttons (1, 2, 3) for pre-setting or switching frequently used temperature.
Low-voltage heater separated from power supply to keep soldering work safer.
Soldering tip designed separate from heater and using exchangeable 900M series to save use-cost.
