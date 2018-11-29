profile
attene
0
Like
Likers
attene
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2
visites since opening : 225
attene > blog
all
60W Digital & Lead-free Soldering Station
new category
[url=http://www.atten.com/project/at938d/]Temperature read out in ℃ and ℉
On/Off switch on the right side of the unit.
MCU controlled temperature calibration.
Simulate bar indicating heating up status.
LCD display screen making control[/url] visualization.
User-friendly menu enables system setting easier.
Separate iron stand to save room and to make easier deposit.
Buttons (1, 2, 3) for pre-setting or switching frequently used temperature.
Low-voltage heater separated from power supply to keep soldering work safer.
Soldering tip designed separate from heater and using exchangeable 900M series to save use-cost.

http://www.atten.com/project/at938d/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/29/2018 at 02:44 AM by attene
    comments (2)
    attene posted the 11/29/2018 at 02:48 AM
    kerui alarm
    Soldering iron
    freewing rc airplane
    fms rc airplane
    dynam rc airplane
    milk posted the 11/29/2018 at 03:24 AM
    J eusse y avoir été.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre