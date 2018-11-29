new category

Temperature read out in ℃ and ℉

On/Off switch on the right side of the unit.

MCU controlled temperature calibration.

Simulate bar indicating heating up status.

LCD display screen making control visualization.

User-friendly menu enables system setting easier.

Separate iron stand to save room and to make easier deposit.

Buttons (1, 2, 3) for pre-setting or switching frequently used temperature.

Low-voltage heater separated from power supply to keep soldering work safer.

Soldering tip designed separate from heater and using exchangeable 900M series to save use-cost.



