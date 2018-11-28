accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Darksiders III : Tests Gameblog et Gamekult
Darksiders
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Darksiders III :
Gameblog lui a attribué la note de 6/10. Même son de cloche de la part de Gamekult :
Pour rappel, le jeu est maitenant disponible...
Source :
http://www.gameblog.fr/tests/3235-darksiders-iii-pc-xb1-ps4
posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:50 PM by
link49
comments (
4
)
117
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 11:58 PM
bientot dans le game pass
voxen
posted
the 11/29/2018 at 12:18 AM
Ok et moi je suis comme un gamin tout content dès que j'y joue, je trouve même le jeu joli visuellement. Moi aussi j'ai une gen de retard en fait
maki4vel
posted
the 11/29/2018 at 12:22 AM
voxen
Nan t'as pas une gen de retard, je trouve que la DA rattrape les graphisme qui datent un peu
voxen
posted
the 11/29/2018 at 12:25 AM
maki4vel
c'est une façon de me dire que je suis moche mais bien habillé et coiffé donc ça passe ? Attention tu vas rendre jaloux
spawnini
avec tes mots doux, et 3 connexions au Pérou, c'est pas possible.
