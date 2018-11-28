Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Darksiders III
7
Likes
Likers
name : Darksiders III
platform : Xbox One
editor : THQ Nordic
developer : Gunfire Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17405
visites since opening : 22308558
link49 > blog
all
Darksiders III : Tests Gameblog et Gamekult
Darksiders


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Darksiders III :



Gameblog lui a attribué la note de 6/10. Même son de cloche de la part de Gamekult :



Pour rappel, le jeu est maitenant disponible...

Source : http://www.gameblog.fr/tests/3235-darksiders-iii-pc-xb1-ps4
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:50 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    117 posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:58 PM
    bientot dans le game pass
    voxen posted the 11/29/2018 at 12:18 AM
    Ok et moi je suis comme un gamin tout content dès que j'y joue, je trouve même le jeu joli visuellement. Moi aussi j'ai une gen de retard en fait
    maki4vel posted the 11/29/2018 at 12:22 AM
    voxen Nan t'as pas une gen de retard, je trouve que la DA rattrape les graphisme qui datent un peu
    voxen posted the 11/29/2018 at 12:25 AM
    maki4vel c'est une façon de me dire que je suis moche mais bien habillé et coiffé donc ça passe ? Attention tu vas rendre jaloux spawnini avec tes mots doux, et 3 connexions au Pérou, c'est pas possible.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre