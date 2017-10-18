Mike760
Gran Turismo Sport
name : Gran Turismo Sport
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Polyphony Digital
genre : course
multiplayer : 1 à 24 en ligne
european release date : 10/18/2017
Gran Turismo Sport en 8k/120fps sur les dev kit PS5
Now before you go kicking over chairs and state it is not possible.
Keep in mind it is a racer which doesn't have as much to process as other games.

And before it was up specced to run on the PRO it was stated.

https://www.neogaf.com/threads/gran-turismo-sport-running-at-8k-120fps-and-possibly-on-a-ps5-dev-kit.1468634/
    posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:44 PM by chester
    comments (10)
    predagogue posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:49 PM
    le subreddit PS5 est en feu depuis
    ravyxxs posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:49 PM
    Chester tu devrais regarder les commentaires du lien avant de publier.....
    biboys posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:49 PM
    Le monstre ps5 arrive
    jenicris posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:51 PM
    ravyxxs +1
    itersky posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:53 PM
    8k 120 fps avec l'équivalent d'une gtx 1080 lol, certains arriverons encore à parler d'optimisation consoles pour te le faire gober
    spawnini posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:06 PM
    gat Bon bah je vais direct passer à la 8K au lieu de la 4K
    kaiserstark posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:09 PM
    Wahou ça a changé Neogaf, ça faisait un moment que je n'étais pas retourné sur le site.
    arquion posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:20 PM
    ravyxxs jenicris on est plus à une erreur près sur les articles de Chester.
    Et si c'est comme les anciens articles, vous aurez beau lui dire, il ne modifiera pas son article.
    117 posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:31 PM
    Les mecs te balancent déja les premières images du patch upgrade 8K de la version retrocompatible de GTSport sur PS5 Pro, et ce 6 ans à l'avance ......
    Les mecs sont clairement dans le turfu !!
    birmou posted the 11/29/2018 at 12:44 AM
    Absolument rien a voir avec la PS5

    https://www.gtplanet.net/stunning-gran-turismo-8k-120fps-footage-revealed-at-industry-event/

    C'est juste une demo pour un event sans aucun lien avec PlayStation et encore moins avec des devs kit PS5.
