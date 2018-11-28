accueil
Le nouveau RPG SF d'Obsidian de Take Two va être dévoilé dans 8 jours!
https://www.obsidian.net/
https://mobile.twitter.com/Obsidian/status/1067859090381058048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1067859090381058048&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fstorage.googleapis.com%2Fresetera-resources%2Ftwitter.min2.html%231067859090381058048
https://mobile.twitter.com/PrivateDivision?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1067862763723083778&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fstorage.googleapis.com%2Fresetera-resources%2Ftwitter.min2.html%231067862763723083778
https://mobile.twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1067860516801007616/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1067860516801007616&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fstorage.googleapis.com%2Fresetera-resources%2Ftwitter.min2.html%231067860516801007616
C'est le RPG de Tim Cain et Leonard Boyarsky.
https://www.resetera.com/threads/new-obsidian-taketwo-sci-fi-rpg-will-be-announced-during-tgas.83755/
Très certainement multi PS4/One/PC
posted the 11/28/2018 at 07:39 PM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (9)
9
)
oss137
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 07:42 PM
On pourrais croire des affiche genre fallout
birmou
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 07:50 PM
Omg tps rpg svp !!!
zekk
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 07:51 PM
jenicris
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 07:52 PM
birmou
oui ça sera un jeu avec une vue à la troisième personne, confirmé dans un lien linkedin.
zekk
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 07:52 PM
Obsidian, style rétro et SF, day one sans avoir rien vu !
misterpixel
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 07:54 PM
jenicris
Tant mieux ! Hâte de voir ça.
jenicris
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 07:57 PM
misterpixel
Perso c'est day one.
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 08:00 PM
zekk
Putain t'es super joyeux, j'espère que t'es bien accroché et que tu vas pas être déçu lool...
celesnot
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 08:03 PM
J'espère un jeu techniquement correcte pour le reste j'ai confiance en Obsidian
