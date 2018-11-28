accueil
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo
HAL Laboratory
combat
[Musique] Nintendo révèle un remix "Zeldaesque" tiré de Super Smash Bros.
De toute beauté !
Pour celles et ceux qui auraient loupé l'originale, pour comparer
:
Compte YouTube Smash Bros
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTgsO-Xx8Uc
posted the 11/28/2018 at 04:51 PM by
rocan
comments (
11
)
svr
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 05:38 PM
Je préfère 100 fois l'original. Le remix se perd un peu et va de tout les cotés.
rocan
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 05:40 PM
svr
Je pense qu'ils ont voulu condenser la musique pour faire plus "jeu de combat"
svr
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 05:50 PM
rocan
Oui ça fait plus punchy avec pas mal de percussion mais je ne trouve pas que ça va avec cette musique.
C'est un peu comme le remix de "
Ballad of the Goddess
alors que franchement
l'original
est excellent et il n'y avait vraiment aucun besoin de la remixer.
arrrghl
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 06:43 PM
je préfère l'original aussi !
rocan
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 06:48 PM
svr
Je suis d'accord avec toi pour Ballad of the Godess, je préfère largement moins le remix !
smashfan
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 06:49 PM
pas terrible le remix.
runrunsekai
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 07:10 PM
svr
rocan
arrrghl
smashfan
ça c'est du remix Zeldaesque!!!!!
svr
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 07:14 PM
runrunsekai
Voilà ça c'est un excellent remix
shmawlk44
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 07:20 PM
svr
rocan
arrrghl
runrunsekai
smashfan
ça aussi c'est du bon
https://youtu.be/d7LolFw3-xE
svr
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 07:28 PM
shmawlk44
Ca aussi c'est juste
rocan
posted
the 11/28/2018 at 07:31 PM
shmawlk44
Magnifique
C'est un peu comme le remix de "Ballad of the Goddess alors que franchement l'original est excellent et il n'y avait vraiment aucun besoin de la remixer.