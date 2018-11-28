___________________
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
rocan
rocan
rocan > blog
[Musique] Nintendo révèle un remix "Zeldaesque" tiré de Super Smash Bros.


De toute beauté !

Pour celles et ceux qui auraient loupé l'originale, pour comparer :

Compte YouTube Smash Bros - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTgsO-Xx8Uc
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/28/2018 at 04:51 PM by rocan
    comments (11)
    svr posted the 11/28/2018 at 05:38 PM
    Je préfère 100 fois l'original. Le remix se perd un peu et va de tout les cotés.
    rocan posted the 11/28/2018 at 05:40 PM
    svr Je pense qu'ils ont voulu condenser la musique pour faire plus "jeu de combat"
    svr posted the 11/28/2018 at 05:50 PM
    rocan Oui ça fait plus punchy avec pas mal de percussion mais je ne trouve pas que ça va avec cette musique.
    C'est un peu comme le remix de "Ballad of the Goddess alors que franchement l'original est excellent et il n'y avait vraiment aucun besoin de la remixer.
    arrrghl posted the 11/28/2018 at 06:43 PM
    je préfère l'original aussi !
    rocan posted the 11/28/2018 at 06:48 PM
    svr Je suis d'accord avec toi pour Ballad of the Godess, je préfère largement moins le remix !
    smashfan posted the 11/28/2018 at 06:49 PM
    pas terrible le remix.
    runrunsekai posted the 11/28/2018 at 07:10 PM
    svr rocan arrrghl smashfan ça c'est du remix Zeldaesque!!!!!
    svr posted the 11/28/2018 at 07:14 PM
    runrunsekai Voilà ça c'est un excellent remix
    shmawlk44 posted the 11/28/2018 at 07:20 PM
    svr rocan arrrghl runrunsekai smashfan ça aussi c'est du bon https://youtu.be/d7LolFw3-xE
    svr posted the 11/28/2018 at 07:28 PM
    shmawlk44 Ca aussi c'est juste
    rocan posted the 11/28/2018 at 07:31 PM
    shmawlk44 Magnifique
