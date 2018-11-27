« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
8
name : Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
platform : PC
editor : FDG Entertainment
developer : Game Atelier
genre : action plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
100
nicolasgourry
articles : 2394
visites since opening : 2854786
nicolasgourry > blog
[Multi] Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom / (Longue) Video Gameplay



Les 40 premières minutes du jeu


Date de sortie : 4 Décembre 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JALexBFvcEw
    posted the 11/27/2018 at 07:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    cladstrife59 posted the 11/27/2018 at 07:44 PM
    Le jeu est vraiment magnifique.
    dooku posted the 11/27/2018 at 07:54 PM
    Hâte de recevoir mon exemplaire
