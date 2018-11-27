profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
19
Likes
Likers
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PC
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
diablass59
124
Likes
Likers
diablass59
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 462
visites since opening : 901191
diablass59 > blog
all
South Park et Red Dead Redemption 2
Films/Séries/Animé/Manga


Extrait d'un episode de la saison 22 de South Park. Attention risque de spoil


    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/27/2018 at 06:20 PM by diablass59
    comments (5)
    kibix971 posted the 11/27/2018 at 06:29 PM
    J'ai vu ça, c'est toujours de marrant de voir à quel point les gars suivent bien l'actu
    mrvince posted the 11/27/2018 at 06:38 PM
    "Tu ne vas quand même pas refaire le tuto dans la neige !" Horrible.
    jozen15 posted the 11/27/2018 at 06:45 PM
    racsnk posted the 11/27/2018 at 06:50 PM
    biboys posted the 11/27/2018 at 07:53 PM
    Déjà posté
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre