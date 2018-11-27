profile
shincloud
shincloud
Red Dead 2 Online : Xbox One
Pour les joueurs Xbox One qui possède la version ultimate, vous arrivez à accéder au online du jeu?

    posted the 11/27/2018 at 05:27 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    gemini posted the 11/27/2018 at 05:44 PM
    http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/964141/red-dead-online-de-nombreux-joueurs-xbox-one-ne-peuvent-y-acceder.htm
    wt01 posted the 11/27/2018 at 06:51 PM
    "Red Dead Online"
    gemini posted the 11/27/2018 at 06:57 PM
    Apparemment les soucis sont résolus. Tout est ok sur One.
    linkart posted the 11/27/2018 at 07:07 PM
    Ton jeu pourri sera pas meilleur en ligne
