Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
tuni
tuni
articles : 699
visites since opening : 546818
tuni > blog
GWG Décembre 2018
Xbox One :
QUBE 2
Never Alone

Xbox 360 :
Dragon Age 2

Xbox :
Mercenaries
    posted the 11/27/2018 at 04:03 PM by tuni
    comments (4)
    makotoniijima posted the 11/27/2018 at 04:07 PM
    kamikaze1985 posted the 11/27/2018 at 04:09 PM
    Je prends Mercenaries, le reste non merci.
    skuldleif posted the 11/27/2018 at 04:11 PM
    j'espere un gamepass de qualité parceque la... j'espere qu'en dehors de mutant year zero ashen, hellblade et ori ce sera pas full merde
    skuldleif posted the 11/27/2018 at 04:12 PM
    jles récupère meme plus les gwg depuis quelque temps
