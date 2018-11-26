profile
leblogdeshacka > blog
Une première photo pour Hellboy
Une première photo pour Hellboy




Ce nouveau Hellboy sera plus violent et plus sanglant d'après Neil Marshall


Désolé pour l'article a l'arrache je suis sur mon téléphone, MAJ dès que je rentre
    posted the 11/26/2018 at 04:20 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 11/26/2018 at 04:43 PM
    Le trailer a fuité il y a quelques mois, ça a l'air pas mal on retrouve l'esprit de Guillermo del Toro, par contre ce trailer a été retiré
    mugiwara posted the 11/26/2018 at 04:43 PM
    Hâte de voir ce que sa va donner
    sid posted the 11/26/2018 at 04:56 PM
    Je voudrais tellement une bande-annonce pour me faire une idée
    axlrose posted the 11/26/2018 at 05:19 PM
    sid Le trailer en mauvaise qualité c'est par ici https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo7muZphrmz/?utm_source=ig_embed
    cladstrife59 posted the 11/26/2018 at 05:30 PM
    Le visuel est top, mais le trailer leaké ne m'a pas trop hypé en définitif. J'attend de voir quel direction prend le film au final.
