Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Darksiders III
7
Likes
Likers
name : Darksiders III
platform : Xbox One
editor : THQ Nordic
developer : Gunfire Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17390
visites since opening : 22264290
link49 > blog
all
Xbox One : Un achat et quelques images maison
Achats


J'ai acheté hier le jeu Darksiders 3 :



J'y ai joué un petit moment et j'aime beaucoup la patte graphique :













Un trés bon jeu je trouve pour le moment. Pourvu que ça dure...

Source : member15179.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/25/2018 at 05:52 PM by link49
    comments (21)
    grievous32 posted the 11/25/2018 at 05:57 PM
    Il est en VF que sur l'introduction, j'espère que ce sera entièrement dispo' le jour de sa sortie. Lire des sous-titres en plein combat, c'est pas l'éclate.

    Mis à part ça, le jeu est vraiment cool.
    mrvince posted the 11/25/2018 at 05:58 PM
    Il me donne envie. J'attends les 1ers retours...
    link49 posted the 11/25/2018 at 05:59 PM
    Je mettrais d'autres images une fois que je les aurais transféré sur Twitter.

    En tout cas, j'ai un bon ressenti pour le moment, contrairement au deuxième opus...
    sephi88 posted the 11/25/2018 at 06:00 PM
    Le retour du jeu de m...
    link49 posted the 11/25/2018 at 06:02 PM
    Voxen Tu devrais surkiffé je pense. Le jeu est pour le moment vraiment bon...
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/25/2018 at 06:07 PM
    Des images M... (maisons)
    ravyxxs posted the 11/25/2018 at 06:12 PM
    Si c'est comme le 2 niveau scénario, à savoir un vide sur la situation principale et aucune réponse à nos questions, le jeu aura beau être sympa niveau gameplay, ça restera une déception sur un sujet super intéressant avec un univers bien classe.
    simonw posted the 11/25/2018 at 06:16 PM
    Tu ne finira pas ce jeu non plus je le sais, tu le sais et tous le monde le sais
    docteurdeggman posted the 11/25/2018 at 06:20 PM
    Affreuse cette héroine...
    voxen posted the 11/25/2018 at 06:24 PM
    link49 j'ai hâte !

    grievous32 sérieux c'est pas doublé VF le reste du jeu ? C'est rare que je reste en VF, et pour le coup j'y comptais bien
    grievous32 posted the 11/25/2018 at 06:28 PM
    Voxen pour l'instant non, y a que les 3 premières minutes qui le sont mais ça m'paraît bizarre. Du coup j'vais le désinstaller ce soir et le réinstaller demain dans le doute. Ca ira peut être mieux après la sortie du jeu.
    voxen posted the 11/25/2018 at 06:36 PM
    grievous32 ok je verrai ça demain. En tout cas si tu dis que le jeu est cool ça me fait plaisir !
    victornewman posted the 11/25/2018 at 06:42 PM
    voxen voxen la fiche steam indique un jeu intégralement doublé en français donc pas d'inquiétude.
    grievous32 posted the 11/25/2018 at 06:49 PM
    Voxen y a quelques petites évolutions au niveau du gain de points d'expérience ou des différentes armes qu'on aura. C'est plutôt dynamique et bien foutu, vraiment joli à regarder, quelques chutes de framerate sur One X mais rien de bien méchant.
    tab posted the 11/25/2018 at 07:00 PM
    Que c’est moche on se croirait sur ps2
    bliss02 posted the 11/25/2018 at 07:07 PM
    Je l'ai demandé au papa noël j'espère qu'il n'oubliera pas
    kuroni posted the 11/25/2018 at 07:16 PM
    Je le prendrai. Je le finirai et je le vendrai.
    Il me paraît bon. Ce n'est juste pas un AAA.
    voxen posted the 11/25/2018 at 07:21 PM
    victornewman ok merci parfait

    grievous32 alléchant tout ça, merci du retour !
    spawnini posted the 11/25/2018 at 07:26 PM
    link49 Un peu con de faire le trois sans avoir quand même fini le deux. Surtout que tu ne l'as pas fini sur 360 et que tu l'as repris après sur One .
    Tu es une énigme dont il n'y a aucune réponse !!!
    ouroboros4 posted the 11/25/2018 at 07:33 PM
    spawnini Il ne le finira pas non plus, donc à partir de là cela n'a pas d'importance
    xslayer750 posted the 11/25/2018 at 07:45 PM
    Houla les images font vraiment datées par contre, je ne jure pas que par les graphismes mais quand même quoi
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre