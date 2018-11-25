accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
nobleswan
,
eldren
,
chester
,
spawnini
,
leblogdeshacka
,
torotoro59
name :
Darksiders III
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
THQ Nordic
developer :
Gunfire Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
407
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
romgamer6859
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
ocarinak
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
zekura
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
17390
visites since opening :
22264290
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
The Witcher
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Xbox One : Un achat et quelques images maison
Achats
J'ai acheté hier le jeu Darksiders 3 :
J'y ai joué un petit moment et j'aime beaucoup la patte graphique :
Un trés bon jeu je trouve pour le moment. Pourvu que ça dure...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/25/2018 at 05:52 PM by
link49
comments (
21
)
grievous32
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 05:57 PM
Il est en VF que sur l'introduction, j'espère que ce sera entièrement dispo' le jour de sa sortie. Lire des sous-titres en plein combat, c'est pas l'éclate.
Mis à part ça, le jeu est vraiment cool.
mrvince
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 05:58 PM
Il me donne envie. J'attends les 1ers retours...
link49
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 05:59 PM
Je mettrais d'autres images une fois que je les aurais transféré sur Twitter.
En tout cas, j'ai un bon ressenti pour le moment, contrairement au deuxième opus...
sephi88
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 06:00 PM
Le retour du jeu de m...
link49
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 06:02 PM
Voxen
Tu devrais surkiffé je pense. Le jeu est pour le moment vraiment bon...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 06:07 PM
Des images M... (maisons)
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 06:12 PM
Si c'est comme le 2 niveau scénario, à savoir un vide sur la situation principale et aucune réponse à nos questions, le jeu aura beau être sympa niveau gameplay, ça restera une déception sur un sujet super intéressant avec un univers bien classe.
simonw
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 06:16 PM
Tu ne finira pas ce jeu non plus je le sais, tu le sais et tous le monde le sais
docteurdeggman
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 06:20 PM
Affreuse cette héroine...
voxen
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 06:24 PM
link49
j'ai hâte !
grievous32
sérieux c'est pas doublé VF le reste du jeu ? C'est rare que je reste en VF, et pour le coup j'y comptais bien
grievous32
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 06:28 PM
Voxen
pour l'instant non, y a que les 3 premières minutes qui le sont mais ça m'paraît bizarre. Du coup j'vais le désinstaller ce soir et le réinstaller demain dans le doute. Ca ira peut être mieux après la sortie du jeu.
voxen
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 06:36 PM
grievous32
ok je verrai ça demain. En tout cas si tu dis que le jeu est cool ça me fait plaisir !
victornewman
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 06:42 PM
voxen
voxen
la fiche steam indique un jeu intégralement doublé en français donc pas d'inquiétude.
grievous32
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 06:49 PM
Voxen
y a quelques petites évolutions au niveau du gain de points d'expérience ou des différentes armes qu'on aura. C'est plutôt dynamique et bien foutu, vraiment joli à regarder, quelques chutes de framerate sur One X mais rien de bien méchant.
tab
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 07:00 PM
Que c’est moche on se croirait sur ps2
bliss02
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 07:07 PM
Je l'ai demandé au papa noël j'espère qu'il n'oubliera pas
kuroni
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 07:16 PM
Je le prendrai. Je le finirai et je le vendrai.
Il me paraît bon. Ce n'est juste pas un AAA.
voxen
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 07:21 PM
victornewman
ok merci parfait
grievous32
alléchant tout ça, merci du retour !
spawnini
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 07:26 PM
link49
Un peu con de faire le trois sans avoir quand même fini le deux. Surtout que tu ne l'as pas fini sur 360 et que tu l'as repris après sur One
.
Tu es une énigme dont il n'y a aucune réponse
!!!
ouroboros4
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 07:33 PM
spawnini
Il ne le finira pas non plus, donc à partir de là cela n'a pas d'importance
xslayer750
posted
the 11/25/2018 at 07:45 PM
Houla les images font vraiment datées par contre, je ne jure pas que par les graphismes mais quand même quoi
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Mis à part ça, le jeu est vraiment cool.
En tout cas, j'ai un bon ressenti pour le moment, contrairement au deuxième opus...
grievous32 sérieux c'est pas doublé VF le reste du jeu ? C'est rare que je reste en VF, et pour le coup j'y comptais bien
Il me paraît bon. Ce n'est juste pas un AAA.
grievous32 alléchant tout ça, merci du retour !
Tu es une énigme dont il n'y a aucune réponse !!!