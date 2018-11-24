« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Switch] Flip Grip en pré-commande (Accesoire)

Il y a quelque temps, je vous parlais d'un accessoire pour la Switch : Flip Grip

Il est maintenant en pré-commande



Quelques exemples sur des jeux
Ikaruga
Danmaku Unlimited 3
Psyvaria

Date de sortie prévue : Mi-Décembre 2018
Prix : 12.00$
    posted the 11/24/2018 at 10:08 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    kambei312 posted the 11/24/2018 at 10:11 AM
    Whaaaat? J'avais jamais entendu parler d'un truc pareil

    Pratique pour les shoot em up je suppose...
    octobar posted the 11/24/2018 at 10:12 AM
    j'avais pensé à un truc du genre dès le début mais pour tout ce qui est retro DS-3DS.
    jeanouillz posted the 11/24/2018 at 10:45 AM
    Ils devraient faire un dock mini officiel vu que maintenant tous les autres docks non officiel briquent la console.
    Il y a clairement une demande et Nintendo pourrait laisser Hori ou PowerA faire le taf pour eux.
    Bref
    sultano posted the 11/24/2018 at 11:02 AM
    Ce serait excellent exploité pour des portages/remaster DS/3DS
    nspy posted the 11/24/2018 at 11:17 AM
    il est possible de l'imprimer sois même avec une imprimante 3D.
    Enfin pas celui ci, mais un équivalent fait par des particuliers.

    https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:2720756
