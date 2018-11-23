Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Yakuza Kiwami 2 a 31€
Vous pouvez avoir Kiwami 2 avec une technique pour ça il faut recharger son compte Amazon de 60€ , vous recevrez alors un code 5€, et donc le jeu passe a 30€99 Voila
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 11/23/2018 at 09:12 AM by amassous
    comments (3)
    kaiden posted the 11/23/2018 at 09:14 AM
    je prend stp
    amassous posted the 11/23/2018 at 09:15 AM
    kaiden C'est bon jt'ai envoyé le code
    kaiden posted the 11/23/2018 at 09:20 AM
    amassous
