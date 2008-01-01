profile
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 45
visites since opening : 51235
celesnot > blog
[PC] Cloudpunk : Trailer d'annonce


Dans la tentaculaire mégalopole cyberpunk de Nivals, votre première nuit en tant que chauffeur-livreur pour Cloudpunk vous fera rencontrer et interagir avec de nombreux humains, IA et androïdes, chacun avec leur propre histoire.


Prévu sur PC courant 2019.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/746850/Cloudpunk/
    posted the 11/22/2018 at 05:38 PM by celesnot
