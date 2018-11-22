profile
shanks
149
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 839
visites since opening : 1708198
shanks > blog
all
Qui aujourd'hui achète un jeu Bethesda Day One ?
Jeux Video


Encore pire que l'année dernière avec Wolfen 2 et The Evil Within 2.

Fallout 76 déjà soldé... 8 jours après sa sortie



(10 balles dans 6 mois)
(dans le Xbox Game Pass d'ici mars)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/22/2018 at 04:19 AM by shanks
    comments (4)
    chiotgamer posted the 11/22/2018 at 04:22 AM
    Faut dire que la qualité n'est pas là avec ce titre...
    cajp45 posted the 11/22/2018 at 04:50 AM
    Bethesda devrait mettre ses jeux dans le game pass day one.
    kuroni posted the 11/22/2018 at 05:16 AM
    "Qui a acheté ce jeu" tout court.
    monz666 posted the 11/22/2018 at 05:24 AM
    Perso les Elder scroll c'est une des rares licences (avec Gears) ou c'est day one
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre