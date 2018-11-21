« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Toki
2
name : Toki
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Microids
developer : N.C
genre : action plates-formes
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Toki / Trailer de lancement





Le jeu original date de 1989.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaDaQxDRGvo
    posted the 11/21/2018 at 07:14 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    vonkuru posted the 11/21/2018 at 07:46 PM
    "Le jeu original date de 1989."

    Comme l'annonce du remake.

    BAM
