[img]
[/img]
Qui veut les Adidas du prince de sayans alias Végeta
Je les trouve superbe perso, mais quand j'ai vu le tarif j'ai doucement rigolé. 160 euros donné quoi
tags :
posted the 11/21/2018 at 06:38 PM by
armando
comments (
11
)
phase1
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 06:48 PM
Elles sont DEGUEULASSES !!!
armando
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 06:49 PM
phase1
Moi perso j'aime bien
tab
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 06:53 PM
Pourquoi vegeta? C sur licence officielle
armando
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 06:57 PM
tab
Oui c'est officiel ils on payé pour la license.
fuji
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 06:57 PM
Meme moi j'en veux pas
armando
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 07:02 PM
Putain ya que moi qui les aimes bien ?
testament
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 07:03 PM
Ça
ou rien.
armando
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 07:04 PM
testament
En cas de pluie intense et inoNdation JE DIT OUI
koji
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 07:31 PM
horrible.
hyoga57
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 07:33 PM
testament
Avec en bonus le slip de Radditz...
armando
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 08:12 PM
hyoga57
