armando > blog
Qui veut les Adidas du prince de sayans alias Végeta


Je les trouve superbe perso, mais quand j'ai vu le tarif j'ai doucement rigolé. 160 euros donné quoi
    posted the 11/21/2018 at 06:38 PM by armando
    comments (11)
    phase1 posted the 11/21/2018 at 06:48 PM
    Elles sont DEGUEULASSES !!!
    armando posted the 11/21/2018 at 06:49 PM
    phase1 Moi perso j'aime bien
    tab posted the 11/21/2018 at 06:53 PM
    Pourquoi vegeta? C sur licence officielle
    armando posted the 11/21/2018 at 06:57 PM
    tab Oui c'est officiel ils on payé pour la license.
    fuji posted the 11/21/2018 at 06:57 PM
    Meme moi j'en veux pas
    armando posted the 11/21/2018 at 07:02 PM
    Putain ya que moi qui les aimes bien ?
    testament posted the 11/21/2018 at 07:03 PM
    Ça ou rien.
    armando posted the 11/21/2018 at 07:04 PM
    testament En cas de pluie intense et inoNdation JE DIT OUI
    koji posted the 11/21/2018 at 07:31 PM
    horrible.
    hyoga57 posted the 11/21/2018 at 07:33 PM
    testament Avec en bonus le slip de Radditz...
    armando posted the 11/21/2018 at 08:12 PM
    hyoga57
