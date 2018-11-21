profile
gat
122
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1982
visites since opening : 2243359
gat > blog
[BON PLAN FNAC] TV OLED LG à 1199€

Ca commence... Mais j'attends vendredi.
fnac.fr - https://www.fnac.com/TV-LG-OLED55B8S-OLED-UHD-4K-Smart-TV-55/a12799647/w-4?ectrans=1&Origin=Awin304019&awc=12665_1542820495_184d6f6c9499042f74885a14c17d43d3
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/21/2018 at 05:17 PM by gat
    comments (7)
    gat posted the 11/21/2018 at 05:22 PM
    spawnini Je crois que tu peux rêver pour un deal sur l'AF9.
    victornewman posted the 11/21/2018 at 05:29 PM
    gat je crois que spawnini veux maintenant le Q900 a moins de 500euros
    gat posted the 11/21/2018 at 05:30 PM
    victornewman Il veut un QLED maintenant ?^^
    niflheim posted the 11/21/2018 at 05:31 PM
    gat en même temps il vient de sortir, il fallait pas s'attendre à une réduction de dingue, si ça peut t'intéresser:-13 % sur le 55"
    victornewman posted the 11/21/2018 at 05:31 PM
    gat oui il est pleins aux as le bougre
    gat posted the 11/21/2018 at 05:34 PM
    niflheim A voir sur l'AF8. 300-400 balles moins cher je pourrais le prendre.
    misterpixel posted the 11/21/2018 at 05:45 PM
    J’ai un problème j’ai envie de changer de TV tout les 2 ans et c’est pas qu’une envie vu que je cède à chaque fois

    M’enfin j’attendrais dès promo chez Sony car ce sont les seuls apparemment à traiter la posterisation en mode HDR avec Pana.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre