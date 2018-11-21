Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Kingdom Hearts III
name : Kingdom Hearts III
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
link49 > blog
all
Kingdom Hearts III : Un peu de censure en Chine
Kingdom Hearts


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Kingdom Hearts III :



En Chine, Winnie l'Ourson n'a pas la côte. Voici la raison :



Donc Winnie l'Ourson se doit d'être censuré. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 29 janvier chez nous sur Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/weibo-user-censored-kingdom-hearts-3-winnie-the-pooh.82212/
    posted the 11/21/2018 at 07:39 AM by link49
    comments (13)
    birmou posted the 11/21/2018 at 07:49 AM
    Putain la violence
    akinen posted the 11/21/2018 at 07:50 AM
    Vive les gens puissants
    i8 posted the 11/21/2018 at 07:52 AM
    mouais...
    jozen15 posted the 11/21/2018 at 08:05 AM
    le pauvre, il est vexé
    kikoo31 posted the 11/21/2018 at 08:07 AM
    aros posted the 11/21/2018 at 08:11 AM
    C'est vrai qu'à y regarder de plus près il à la même tronche que Winnie l'Ourson
    Par contre pas sûr que les dévs aient voulus l’imité, ça serait pas plutôt lui ? Winnie est plus vieux qu'lui, un peu d'respect voyons
    evilchris posted the 11/21/2018 at 08:12 AM
    oh bordel
    rendan posted the 11/21/2018 at 08:13 AM
    N'importe quoi..
    famimax posted the 11/21/2018 at 08:15 AM
    Pour le moment c'est juste leurs trucs facebook like qui cencure les screens, mais le jeu sera pas censuré ?
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/21/2018 at 08:29 AM
    Pardon !
    derno posted the 11/21/2018 at 09:13 AM
    famimax
    il y a quand même des chances que le jeu ne sorte pas là bas pour cette raison...à moins de complètement supprimer le personnage.
    dernièrement ils ont viré tout les peppa pig de leur youtube local pour une raison grosso modo identique.
    giru posted the 11/21/2018 at 09:13 AM
    Les gens vont tellement pirater le jeu pour remplacer Winnie l'ourson par un modèle de Xi Jinping
    marchand2sable posted the 11/21/2018 at 09:20 AM
    La bêtise n'a pas de limite...
