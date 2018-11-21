accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Kingdom Hearts III
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
link49
Kingdom Hearts III : Un peu de censure en Chine
Kingdom Hearts
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Kingdom Hearts III :
En Chine, Winnie l'Ourson n'a pas la côte. Voici la raison :
Donc Winnie l'Ourson se doit d'être censuré. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 29 janvier chez nous sur Ps4 et Xbox One...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/weibo-user-censored-kingdom-hearts-3-winnie-the-pooh.82212/
posted the 11/21/2018 at 07:39 AM by
link49
comments (
13
)
birmou
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 07:49 AM
Putain la violence
akinen
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 07:50 AM
Vive les gens puissants
i8
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 07:52 AM
mouais...
jozen15
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 08:05 AM
le pauvre, il est vexé
kikoo31
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 08:07 AM
aros
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 08:11 AM
C'est vrai qu'à y regarder de plus près il à la même tronche que Winnie l'Ourson
Par contre pas sûr que les dévs aient voulus l'imité, ça serait pas plutôt lui ? Winnie est plus vieux qu'lui, un peu d'respect voyons
evilchris
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 08:12 AM
oh bordel
rendan
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 08:13 AM
N'importe quoi..
famimax
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 08:15 AM
Pour le moment c'est juste leurs trucs facebook like qui cencure les screens, mais le jeu sera pas censuré ?
darkxehanort94
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 08:29 AM
Pardon !
derno
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 09:13 AM
famimax
il y a quand même des chances que le jeu ne sorte pas là bas pour cette raison...à moins de complètement supprimer le personnage.
dernièrement ils ont viré tout les peppa pig de leur youtube local pour une raison grosso modo identique.
giru
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 09:13 AM
Les gens vont tellement pirater le jeu pour remplacer Winnie l'ourson par un modèle de Xi Jinping
marchand2sable
posted
the 11/21/2018 at 09:20 AM
La bêtise n'a pas de limite...
