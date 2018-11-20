accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Kingdom Hearts III
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Kingdom Hearts III : Le développement est terminé + nouveau trailer
Kingdom Hearts
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Kingdom Hearts III :
Square-Enix précise que le développement est maintenant terminé et dévoile ce nouveau trailer :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 29 janvier chez nous sur Ps4 et Xbox One...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/kingdom-hearts-iii-development-has-wrapped-new-trailers.82145/
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/20/2018 at 02:25 PM by
link49
comments (
25
)
shinz0
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 02:38 PM
Surement la dernière fois que l'on verra Jack Sparrow joué par Johnny Depp avant qu'il soit remplacé par une femme
sora78
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 02:38 PM
J'en ai eu des frissons quand j'ai vu l'annonce de fin du développement.
Plus de 12 années d'attente et il arrive enfin
link49
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 02:41 PM
Le jeu est enfin GOLD!!!
Alléluia...
Alléluia...
xenofamicom
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 02:43 PM
sora78
: Petit joueur (je dis ça en pensant aux fans de Shenmue!)
thor
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 02:48 PM
You're too late, Mickey
i8
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 02:57 PM
ENFIN !
palan
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 02:59 PM
ça spoils beaucoups le trailer?
C'est dur de pas regarder ce trailer,apres avoir etait emerveille par les autres.
rekku
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:00 PM
Ce n'est pas un rêve !!! le jeu va enfin sortir, c'est beau bordel
link49
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:00 PM
Palan
Je l'ai regardé par curiosité et ça spoile pas je trouve, surtout que la majorité a déjà été dévoilé avant...
testament
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:09 PM
Eldren
rendan
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:11 PM
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh enfinnnnnnn
roxas35
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:13 PM
12 ans d'attente ! Enfin bordel !
idd
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:22 PM
Bon ok alors maintenant tout le monde sur ff7 !! hop hop hop!
sdkios
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:22 PM
Connaissant SE, on connait donc deja tous les mondes...
eldren
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:27 PM
Je ne regarde plus rien depuis quelques temps déjà, vivement !
jenicris
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:28 PM
Yeahhhhhhhhhh.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:29 PM
Pourquoi il sort pas en décembre alors ?
link49
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:32 PM
Idd
C'est clair.
Darkxehanort94
Corrigé les bug, peaufiné tout ça et fabriquer le jeu...
noctis
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:39 PM
enfin
link49
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:42 PM
Noctis
En espérant qu'il n(y ait plus de développement aussi chez SE dans le futur...
yamy
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 03:50 PM
darkxehanort94
Parce que le marketing us en a décidè autrement
testament
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 04:10 PM
eldren
osef !
cristaleus
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 04:11 PM
Enfin un bon trailer avec de vrais bruitages.
serve
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 04:13 PM
sora78
12 années pour voir la fin combien pour voir le nouvelle Arc
Sinon cool que le jeu est terminé normalement maintenant c'est au tour de FF7R d'être dev à plein régime
palan
posted
the 11/20/2018 at 04:23 PM
link49
darkxehanort94
Bah de base le jeux devais sortir en 2018 donc décembre mais qu'au japon.Et comme les europeen ou les americains ont demandé a repousser pour sortir le jeux au même moment partout.
