Kingdom Hearts III
Kingdom Hearts III
Xbox One
Square Enix
Square Enix
RPG
PlayStation 4
link49
link49
Kingdom Hearts III : Le développement est terminé + nouveau trailer
Kingdom Hearts


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Kingdom Hearts III :



Square-Enix précise que le développement est maintenant terminé et dévoile ce nouveau trailer :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 29 janvier chez nous sur Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/kingdom-hearts-iii-development-has-wrapped-new-trailers.82145/
    posted the 11/20/2018 at 02:25 PM by link49
    comments (25)
    shinz0 posted the 11/20/2018 at 02:38 PM
    Surement la dernière fois que l'on verra Jack Sparrow joué par Johnny Depp avant qu'il soit remplacé par une femme
    sora78 posted the 11/20/2018 at 02:38 PM
    J'en ai eu des frissons quand j'ai vu l'annonce de fin du développement.

    Plus de 12 années d'attente et il arrive enfin
    link49 posted the 11/20/2018 at 02:41 PM
    Le jeu est enfin GOLD!!!

    Alléluia...
    xenofamicom posted the 11/20/2018 at 02:43 PM
    sora78 : Petit joueur (je dis ça en pensant aux fans de Shenmue!)
    thor posted the 11/20/2018 at 02:48 PM
    You're too late, Mickey
    i8 posted the 11/20/2018 at 02:57 PM
    ENFIN !
    palan posted the 11/20/2018 at 02:59 PM
    ça spoils beaucoups le trailer?
    C'est dur de pas regarder ce trailer,apres avoir etait emerveille par les autres.
    rekku posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:00 PM
    Ce n'est pas un rêve !!! le jeu va enfin sortir, c'est beau bordel
    link49 posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:00 PM
    Palan Je l'ai regardé par curiosité et ça spoile pas je trouve, surtout que la majorité a déjà été dévoilé avant...
    testament posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:09 PM
    Eldren
    rendan posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:11 PM
    Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh enfinnnnnnn
    roxas35 posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:13 PM
    12 ans d'attente ! Enfin bordel !
    idd posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:22 PM
    Bon ok alors maintenant tout le monde sur ff7 !! hop hop hop!
    sdkios posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:22 PM
    Connaissant SE, on connait donc deja tous les mondes...
    eldren posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:27 PM
    Je ne regarde plus rien depuis quelques temps déjà, vivement !
    jenicris posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:28 PM
    Yeahhhhhhhhhh.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:29 PM
    Pourquoi il sort pas en décembre alors ?
    link49 posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:32 PM
    Idd C'est clair.

    Darkxehanort94 Corrigé les bug, peaufiné tout ça et fabriquer le jeu...
    noctis posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:39 PM
    enfin
    link49 posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:42 PM
    Noctis En espérant qu'il n(y ait plus de développement aussi chez SE dans le futur...
    yamy posted the 11/20/2018 at 03:50 PM
    darkxehanort94 Parce que le marketing us en a décidè autrement
    testament posted the 11/20/2018 at 04:10 PM
    eldren osef !
    cristaleus posted the 11/20/2018 at 04:11 PM
    Enfin un bon trailer avec de vrais bruitages.
    serve posted the 11/20/2018 at 04:13 PM
    sora78

    12 années pour voir la fin combien pour voir le nouvelle Arc

    Sinon cool que le jeu est terminé normalement maintenant c'est au tour de FF7R d'être dev à plein régime
    palan posted the 11/20/2018 at 04:23 PM
    link49 darkxehanort94 Bah de base le jeux devais sortir en 2018 donc décembre mais qu'au japon.Et comme les europeen ou les americains ont demandé a repousser pour sortir le jeux au même moment partout.
