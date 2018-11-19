profile
Jeux Vidéo
248
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
itersky
0
Like
Likers
itersky
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1
visites since opening : 274
itersky > blog
Mega Bon plan PS4 + 6 jeux
Voilà ce qui pour moi semble être LE pack Ps4 du Black friday

399 euros



https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/consoles/pack-ps4-1-to-noire-6-jeux-red-dead-redemption/f-1033916-bunbfps413.html?awc=6948_1542668522_d8bd4816efa19246770659caccd1e651&refer=zanoxpb&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpb-_-169249
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:05 PM by itersky
    comments (4)
    bloodborne posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:07 PM
    l.offre de fou
    bladagun posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:10 PM
    Moyai avec la bonne play ça aurait été mieux
    sora78 posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:23 PM
    Bordel, quel offre de fou ça va se vendre comme des petits pains
    xenofamicom posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:27 PM
    Avec une offre pareille, tu m'étonnes qu'elle va se vendre comme des NDS en 2006...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre