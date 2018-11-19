profile
shincloud
Je me suis un peu lâcher
Faut le savoir XD, vivement les survival horror dessus *_*

    posted the 11/19/2018 at 05:03 PM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    kaosium posted the 11/19/2018 at 05:05 PM
    Ouais j'avoue 12 œuf frais ca fais beaucoups .
    darksly posted the 11/19/2018 at 05:05 PM
    L autre il se paye du Tetley, t'es un fou dans ta tête toi !
    smokeboom posted the 11/19/2018 at 05:06 PM
    Bordel 12 oeufs frais tu t'es vachement laché
