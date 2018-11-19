accueil
ROCKSTAR GAMES générateur de rage depuis 1998 ©
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
leonr4
[Bon Plan] PS4 Slim 1To
Black Friday Deals (France):
Pack PS4 Slim 1To + Red Dead Redemption 2 + Spider-Man
:
299.99 euro
Pack PS4 Slim 1To + Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 + Spider-Man + Abonnement PSPlus 12 Mois
:
329.99 euro
Pack PS4 Slim 1To + Spider-Man + FIFA 19 + 2ème Dualshock 4 Rouge
:
344.99 euro
*Les jeux sont en version physique.
Cdiscount/Amazon
posted the 11/19/2018 at 04:08 PM by
leonr4
leonr4
comments (
9
)
arquion
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 04:14 PM
Vaut mieux attendre Vendredi, je pense.
onykarts
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 04:22 PM
Je prendrais la 2ème offre pour plusieurs raisons : le PS Plus tranquille pendant 1 an, un jeu solo, un jeu multi, une PS4.
thedoctor
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 04:24 PM
arquion
Le vendredi va taper plus fort, comme tous les ans.
Patience ...
nekojita84
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 04:28 PM
ça ne vaut pas l'offre à 199$ qu'ont les américains
leonr4
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 04:31 PM
nekojita84
Oui malheureusement, après c'est toujours mieux que la PS4 Slim nue à 299 euro
hatefield
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 04:33 PM
'tain même pas une pro a 350 euros.
itersky
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 04:33 PM
Bof il y auras mieux fin de semaine
Pour moi un vrais bon plan ça ressemble plus a ça :
https://www.saturn.de/de/product/_microsoft-xbox-one-s-1tb-konsole-forza-horizon-4-bundle-2473234.html?rbtc=aff|con|607756||||&subid=0f003m7odttm
leonr4
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 04:35 PM
Bien sur aux states c'est la folie et ça restera toujours meilleur pour les promos
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DsTYR0sU8AA3xdf.jpg
hatefield
Pour le moment aucune offre pour la Pro :/
itersky
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 04:44 PM
Sinon ça aussi c'est une bonne promo :
https://amzn.to/2PCOrkV
