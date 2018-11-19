ROCKSTAR GAMES générateur de rage depuis 1998 ©
[Bon Plan] PS4 Slim 1To

*Les jeux sont en version physique.
Cdiscount/Amazon
    posted the 11/19/2018 at 04:08 PM by leonr4
    comments (9)
    arquion posted the 11/19/2018 at 04:14 PM
    Vaut mieux attendre Vendredi, je pense.
    onykarts posted the 11/19/2018 at 04:22 PM
    Je prendrais la 2ème offre pour plusieurs raisons : le PS Plus tranquille pendant 1 an, un jeu solo, un jeu multi, une PS4.
    thedoctor posted the 11/19/2018 at 04:24 PM
    arquion Le vendredi va taper plus fort, comme tous les ans.
    Patience ...
    nekojita84 posted the 11/19/2018 at 04:28 PM
    ça ne vaut pas l'offre à 199$ qu'ont les américains
    leonr4 posted the 11/19/2018 at 04:31 PM
    nekojita84 Oui malheureusement, après c'est toujours mieux que la PS4 Slim nue à 299 euro
    hatefield posted the 11/19/2018 at 04:33 PM
    'tain même pas une pro a 350 euros.
    itersky posted the 11/19/2018 at 04:33 PM
    Bof il y auras mieux fin de semaine

    Pour moi un vrais bon plan ça ressemble plus a ça :

    https://www.saturn.de/de/product/_microsoft-xbox-one-s-1tb-konsole-forza-horizon-4-bundle-2473234.html?rbtc=aff|con|607756||||&subid=0f003m7odttm
    leonr4 posted the 11/19/2018 at 04:35 PM
    Bien sur aux states c'est la folie et ça restera toujours meilleur pour les promos https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DsTYR0sU8AA3xdf.jpg

    hatefield Pour le moment aucune offre pour la Pro :/
    itersky posted the 11/19/2018 at 04:44 PM
    Sinon ça aussi c'est une bonne promo :

    https://amzn.to/2PCOrkV
