248
Question Psmove pour psvr
Je compte prendre le PsVr mais je possède les psmove de la PS3 . C’est compatible ?
Je sais que la caméra non mais les move je ne sais pas.
Merci
    narukamisan posted the 11/19/2018 at 02:02 PM
    Oui 100% compatible testé et bien.moins chere surtout en occaz
    misterpixel posted the 11/19/2018 at 02:11 PM
    Oui.
    wazaaabi posted the 11/19/2018 at 02:20 PM
    Ok donc même celui qui n’a pas le boule de lumière il fonctionne
